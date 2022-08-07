Steffen Baumgart: Cologne coach angry at Modeste’s switch

In the first game without Anthony Modeste, Cologne won the Bundesliga opener against Schalke. The win can only dampen the coach’s anger at the goalscorer’s departure for a short time.

At first, the jubilation aroused by the first victory had relegated to the background the anger aroused by the change of Anthony Modeste. But about an hour after the final whistle, Steffen Baumgart still gave free rein to his emotions. In a small angry speech, the 1. FC Köln coach grumbled after the 3-1 (0-0) victory against newly promoted FC Schalke 04 about when Modeste’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund leaked – and he also used one or the other expletive.

“The fact that he’s coming out today on game day is what pisses me off,” Baumgart said at the press conference. “It’s also about fair play, keeping it secret and not talking big. That’s what gets on my nerves,” he explained. “So we found ourselves in a difficult situation four hours before the game and I have the ass card because I have a good personal relationship with Tony and I have to make the decision to eliminate the boy who would have liked to play.”

“Doesn’t Come From Us”

He doesn’t want to judge who posted the upcoming transfer, which is due to be finalized on Monday. “It doesn’t matter if it comes from Tony’s environment, from us or from Dortmund,” Baumgart said. “But I’m relatively sure it doesn’t come from us because we don’t hurt each other.” He didn’t want to accuse anyone, “but it never was. Yet it comes out. And it had to be someone.”