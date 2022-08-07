Timo Werner’s return to RB Leipzig before the end

Timo Werner has no future at Chelsea – but the DFB star is set to return to the Bundesliga. Now, it can go very quickly.

Will RB Leipzig follow up with a top player in the competition at the top of the Bundesliga? ‘Sky’ is now reporting: Timo Werner’s return from Chelsea to the Saxons is coming to an end.

According to this, the negotiations between the parties concerned have accelerated in recent days in such a way that the national player is expected to return to the DFB Cup winners in the coming week.

The ‘Bild’ reported on Sunday afternoon that Leipzig Werner even wanted to buy him back after leaving the club for London for 53 million euros two years ago. The 26-year-old is expected to sign a four or five-year contract. “Sport1” reports a fee of around 30 million euros.

It would be a spectacular comeback. Werner’s contract actually runs until 2025. In the meantime, however, Werner no longer has any prospect of a regular place under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. At the start of the Premier League season on Saturday at Everton FC, the striker was no longer in the London squad.