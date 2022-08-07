Voucher day at Toom: Fischer bike carriers at a bargain price



Double the savings: a Fischer bike rack is heavily discounted at Toom Baumarkt. Only today you will also receive a 20 euro voucher for every 100 euro order.Toom Baumarkt voucher day is a popular campaign among shopkeepers and gardeners: only today today that customers will receive a 20 euro voucher for their next purchase for every 100 euro order. This is particularly interesting for already inexpensive products. We’ve scoured the store’s deals for some real bargains for you. Our favorites include a bike rack from Fischer, a Tepro gas grill and a cordless drill from Bosch Professional. Top deals on Voucher Day from Toom: bike racks, tools, gas grill and wall paint Best deal in detail: door -bicycles from FischerThe E-Dison The Fischer brand bicycle carrier is designed for transporting two-wheelers or electric bicycles. It is attached to the car’s trailer hitch: thanks to a quick hitch, it can be attached without any tools. The length of the rail can be adjusted between 117 and 133 centimeters and can thus be individually adapted to the bike or e-bike. The maximum load of the model is 60 Kg. The ramp is particularly practical to facilitate the loading of the bicycle rack. Another advantage is the folding mechanism. This folds the entire rack forward and you can reach the trunk even with the wheels mounted. The model is suitable for all standard trailer hitches and has clear glass rear lights with illumination protection. Thanks to the European operating permit, it is not necessary to register it in the vehicle papers. That’s why we recommend the bike carrier today. With the E-Dison from Fischer you can transport your bikes or e-bikes safely on the trailer hitch of your car. The EU-made model is well equipped and offers enough space for up to two bikes. Today the price is also right, because at Toom Baumarkt you not only save 30 euros compared to the average best price, but you also receive a voucher worth 40 euros with your purchase!These are the conditions of the Toom voucher day of August 5, 2022 for every 100 euros of purchase a voucher worth 20 euros. If the value of your purchase is higher, the voucher will also increase. At 200 euros you get a voucher of 40 euros, at 300 euros you get 60 euros. When purchasing in the online store, you will receive the voucher by e-mail approximately 14 days after ordering. You can redeem the voucher on site at all Toom hardware stores in Germany until December 31, 2023. The promotion cannot be combined with other discounts relating to the entire purchase. Excluded from the amount of the purchase and use of the voucher are: services and shipping costs, ja!mobil products, books, tobacco products, magazines, beverages, deposit components, confectionery, phone cards and other prepaid cards, gift cards, vouchers, voucher creation, STIHL merchandise as well as existing customer orders. If you present the voucher at checkout, the amount of the voucher will be deducted from the amount of your purchase as a reduction. Advantage cardholders will only be credited the reduced amount to the Advantage card account. A cash payment is not possible Other daily offers at other stores Not only on Toom voucher day, you can benefit from great discounts today. We have collected the best deals from other online shops for you here: How we find the best deals Our goal is to find the best deals for you. When selecting products, we pay attention to the currently cheapest price, good ratings and various test results. We select our best offers based on the best price and carry out independent research. We compare prices at major online retailers and can determine the actual savings.