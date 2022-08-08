Canned Wine Market 2022 by Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Future Forecast to 2030

The global canned wine market is presently worth USD 266.81 million and is poised to amplify at a CAGR of 13.2% over 2022-2030, thereby amassing USD 719.41 million by end of the forecast duration.

Global Canned Wine Market- Overview

A wine is defined as an alcoholic drink that generally comes in a bottle and has its place at the table. It is one of the most popular hard drink that is relished by the customers in every party or in a small gathering.

Major factors that have boosted the growth of the canned wine market in the forecast period are the rise in customer inclination for more suitable ways of having wine during the outdoor parties, house parties, camping, and other social gathering.

Also, the rising need for portable and more sturdy wine containers than glass has fuelled the market as the rising demand for convenience, and the eagerness for outdoor recreational activities, such as, overnight camping, RV camping, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities.

Key Market Trends

Every market has its growth determinant and challenges. One of the major factor that has fuelled the market growth over the forecast period is the rising demand for convenient, portable, and also single-serve beverages.

For More Insights, Download a Free Sample Copy of Canned Wine Market @ https://wemarketresearch.com/sample-request/canned-wine-market/236/

Also, the rising consumer inclination toward ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products because of their busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules has also boosted the product demand over the forecast period.

Additionally, the expenditure on recreational activities, outings, and other social gatherings has also increased that has resulted in high consumption of wine. A range of benefits is offered by this product, amongst which affordability is a major benefit has fuelled the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis of the Market

Based on Product

Sparkling

Fortified

Others

The sparkling segment has dominated the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online

Other Stores

The supermarkets segment has dominated the market growth over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to amplify at a considerable CAGR

The global canned wine market is segmented into 5 main regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle east and Africa. Among these, North America has dominated the market growth over the forecast period. This is because of the rising consumption of canned wines across the countries and also because of its easy portability and convenience during travel and outings.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are

E & J Gallo Winery

Union Wine Company

Integrated Beverage Group LLC

SANS WINE CO

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd.

The Family Coppola

The Canned Wine Company

Major questions answered in this report

What is the growth rate of the global canned wine market?

What are the primary growth determinants of the market?

Which are the major regions constituting the geographical landscape of the market?

Which are the prominent companies operating in the market?

Key takeaways from the report

The global canned wine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

The demand for convenient, portable beverages is aiding market progression.

The sparkling segment is poised to expand significantly over the forecast period.

North America has dominated the regional market sphere over the forecast period.

Direct Purchase Canned Wine Market Research Report @ https://wemarketresearch.com/purchase/canned-wine-market/236/?license=single

About US:

WE MARKET RESEARCH is an established market analytics and research firm with a domain experience sprawling across different industries. We have been working on multi-county market studies right from our inception. Over the time, from our existence, we have gained laurels for our deep rooted market studies and insightful analysis of different markets.

Our strategic market analysis and capability to comprehend deep cultural, conceptual and social aspects of various tangled markets has helped us make a mark for ourselves in the industry. WE MARKET RESEARCH is a frontrunner in helping numerous companies; both regional and international to successfully achieve their business goals based on our in-depth market analysis. Moreover, we are also capable of devising market strategies that ensure guaranteed customer bases for our clients.

Contact US:

We Market Research

sales@wemarketresearch.com

99 Wall Street #2124 New York, NY 10005

+1(929)-450-2887

Our More Reports:

Solar Tracker Market: https://wemarketresearch.com/reports/solar-tracker-market/193/

Small Wind Market: https://wemarketresearch.com/reports/small-wind-power-market/194/

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market: https://wemarketresearch.com/reports/building-integrated-photovoltaics-market/195/

Natural Gas Generator Market: https://wemarketresearch.com/reports/natural-gas-generator-market/196/

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market: https://wemarketresearch.com/reports/satellite-communication-(satcom)-market/197/