Cell Sorter Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2030

Global Cell Sorter Market


According to the latest report, titled “Cell Sorter market: global industry trends, share, size, growth, opportunity and forecast 2022-2030,” the global Cell Sorter market is expected to exhibit a cagr of xx% during 2022-2030.

Covid-19 impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of covid-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cell Sorter market 2022-2030 competitive analysis and segmentation:

Competitive landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the Cell Sorter market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Dickinson and Company (United States), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Sony Biotechnology Inc. (United States), On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Affymetrix Inc. (United States), Cytonome, ST, LLC (United States), Union Biometrica, Inc. (United States), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Merck Millipore (United States), pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT, Inc. (United States), Danaher Corporation (United States)

Key market segmentation:

By Type
Cell Sorters
Cell Sorting Reagents & Consumables
Cell Sorting Services
By Application
Research Application
Immunology & Cancer Research
Stem Cell Research
Drug Discovery
Other Research Applications
Clinical Applications
By Technology
Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting [Jet-In-Air Cell Sorting Cuvette-Based Cell Sorting]
Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)
Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) – Microfluidics

By End User
Research Institutions
Medical Schools and Academic Institutions
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

Key highlights of the report:

Market performance (2014-2021)
Market outlook (2022-2030)
Market trends
Market drivers and success factors
Impact of covid-19
Value chain analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

