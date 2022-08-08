Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2030
Agricultural biologicals are referred to as a wide range of products that are used to aid crop production. These components are obtained from naturally occurring organic matters, microorganisms, plant extracts, and beneficial insects, among others. These products are also used to safeguard yields and crops from pest infestation. The rising environmental cognizance of the masses has increased the adoption of agricultural biologicals as a replacement for chemical based fertilizers and pesticides.
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market- Overview
The global agricultural biologicals market is presently worth USD 12.9 billion and is poised to amplify at a CAGR of 12.74% over 2022-2030, thereby amassing USD 36.03 billion by end of the assessment timeline.
The widespread population expansion which in turn is escalating the demand for food crops across the globe is one of the major factors augmenting the outlook of this marketplace. Alongside, rising environmental cognizance of the masses is creating lucrative opportunities for the industry to prosper.
Furthermore, surging R&D investments and technological advancements in the field are adding momentum to the progression of this business sphere.
Also, growing incidences of pest infestation in crops and stringent regulations pertaining to the use of synthetic fertilizers across various nations are positively swaying the dynamics of this market.
Moreover, rising focus of key players towards the development of natural crop protection products coupled with the increasing rates of environmental exploitation are aiding the expansion of this industry.
On the contrary, the limited shelf life of biologics along with the high contamination risk associated with them are hindering the remuneration scope of this market.
Shifting consumer inclination towards organically produced consumables is fueling industry growth
There has been a shifting preference of the masses towards the consumption of organically produced food. This is mainly driven by their rising awareness about ill effects of synthetic fertilizers. Moreover, it is also evident that organic farming facilitates the production of safe, high quality, certified, and healthy food crops. These factors are adding traction to the development of this business vertical.
The major economies across the globe are adopting sustainable practices to aid environmental protection. Rapid urbanization and industrialization has not only increased the pollution levels but has also depleted energy resources. Therefore, the utilization of agricultural biologicals reduces the reliance of farmers on toxic chemicals. This in turn is augmenting the outlook of this marketplace.
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market- Segmental assessment
By Function
•Biocontrol
•Biostimulants
•Biofertilizers
By Product type
•Microbials
•Macrobials
•Semiochemicals
•Natural Products
By Mode of Application
•Foliar spray
•Soil treatment
•Seed treatment
By Crop type
•Cereals and Grains
•Oilseeds and Pulses
•Fruits and vegetables
•Other crop types
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market- Geographical ambit
Considering the geographical frame of reference, the business sphere is classified into North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America is projected to capture a substantial revenue share over 2022-2030. This is attributable to the rising incidences of pest infestation on food crops, growing environmental awareness, and rapid
technological advancements in the agricultural sector.
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market- Competitive intelligence
The prominent companies characterizing the competitive terrain of this industry are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, UPL, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Gowan Company, Vegalab SA, Lallemand Inc., Valent Biosciences LLC, Koppert Biological System, Start-Ups/SMEs/Other Players, Biovert S.L., Trade Corporation International, Stockton Bio-AG, Biolchim SpA, Rizobacter, Symborg, Verdesian Life Sciences, Axeb Biotech, Plant Response, and Pivot Bio.
Notably, in February 2020, Bayer AG inked a collaboration deal with Meiogenix to jointly focus on the development of innovative sustainable agricultural practices.
