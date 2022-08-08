Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2030

Agricultural biologicals are referred to as a wide range of products that are used to aid crop production. These components are obtained from naturally occurring organic matters, microorganisms, plant extracts, and beneficial insects, among others. These products are also used to safeguard yields and crops from pest infestation. The rising environmental cognizance of the masses has increased the adoption of agricultural biologicals as a replacement for chemical based fertilizers and pesticides.

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market- Overview

The global agricultural biologicals market is presently worth USD 12.9 billion and is poised to amplify at a CAGR of 12.74% over 2022-2030, thereby amassing USD 36.03 billion by end of the assessment timeline.

The widespread population expansion which in turn is escalating the demand for food crops across the globe is one of the major factors augmenting the outlook of this marketplace. Alongside, rising environmental cognizance of the masses is creating lucrative opportunities for the industry to prosper.

Furthermore, surging R&D investments and technological advancements in the field are adding momentum to the progression of this business sphere.

Also, growing incidences of pest infestation in crops and stringent regulations pertaining to the use of synthetic fertilizers across various nations are positively swaying the dynamics of this market.

Moreover, rising focus of key players towards the development of natural crop protection products coupled with the increasing rates of environmental exploitation are aiding the expansion of this industry.

On the contrary, the limited shelf life of biologics along with the high contamination risk associated with them are hindering the remuneration scope of this market.