Global Caravanning Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2030

Global Caravanning Market valued at US $52,652.11 Billion in 2022 is anticipated to reach a value of US $81,595.97 Billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%.

Global Caravanning Market- Overview

The rise in the historic period of the caravanning has resulted from cheaper alternative to traditional vacations, rise in disposable income, rapid technological advances, aging population and early retirement.

The growth has been restricted by natural disasters, and availability of alternatives. But, the young campers have been more inclined towards eco camping, with little to no impact on the environment.

The eco-camping consists of sites that maintain a low carbon footprint, use recycled rainwater, who have their own renewable electricity supplies, have a working farm on site, and use only local produce in their offerings.

Additionally, eco-Friendly camping consists of tools such as, biodegradable soap and toothpaste, rechargeable batteries, reusable bottles, biodegradable stove/grill, and others. All these factors have fuelled the caravanning market.

Key Market trends

Every market has its growth determinant and challenges. One of the major factor that has fuelled the market growth is the rise of millennial campers over the forecast period. The millennial population has boosted the global caravanning market. Millennials who are also known as generation Y, are young adults born between 1980 and 2004. A large proportion of this population have shown interest in camping, adventure activities and nature exploration that has boosted the market growth over the forecast period.

On the flip side, opposition from NGOs and Green pace activists have acted as a major restrain to the market growth over the forecast period. This is because camping and outdoor recreational activities are usually performed in national parks, sanctuaries or areas near them.

Because of improper waste management and accidental fires in parks and camps it is known to damage the environment and animal habitat. This has hampered the market growth over the forecast period.

Segmental analysis of the Market

Based on Type

Domestic

International

The domestic segment has dominated the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on Traveller’s age group

Below 30

30-54

55 & Above

The 55 and above segment has dominated the market growth over the forecast period. This is because a large number of retired people, especially in the developed regions, such as, North America and Europe, go for vacations in caravans.

Europe is anticipated to amplify at a considerable CAGR

The global caravanning market is segmented into 5 main regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle east and Africa. Among these, Europe has dominated the market growth over the forecast period. This is because of the high disposable income and the huge popularity of tourism. Also, the consumers in Europe spend high on vacationing that is translated to higher spending on caravanning, which is widely popular in the European region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are

Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited

Internacional Palamos

Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

Selectcamp

Parkdean Resorts

Vacansoliel

Pierre & Vacances

HIPcamp

