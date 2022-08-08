Gypsum Recycling Market 2022 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Global Gypsum Recycling Market- Description

Gypsum is majorly utilized as a plaster in the construction and building sector. The gypsum waste removal from the construction spots discharges some harmful gases that have a foul smell and adversely affect the environment.

Additionally, gypsum recycling also releases a chemical called sulphur dioxide that leads to acid rain. It is imperative for manufacturers to recycle gypsum by virtue of effective management programs.

The recycling of Gypsum has helped in less power consumption and low emissions due to the continuous adoption of manufacturing operations.

Global Gypsum Recycling Market- Overview

The Global Gypsum Recycling Market is projected to rise at a significant rate expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Gypsum recycling has helped in the reduction of power consumption and low emissions that has further attracted a huge manufacturer to adopt the recycling process.

One of the major factor that has fuelled the market growth is the rise in demand for eco-friendly recycling techniques with the adoption of strict government regulations on harmful waste. Recycled gypsum is also extensively used to manufacture fresh plasterboards that minimize transportation cost, energy, and novel raw materials.

Also, when it comes to separating hazardous waste and treating recyclable materials, recycling companies has faced technological challenges from time to time.

The gypsum recycling market is projected to grow slowly in the coming years because of the rising transportation costs and rewarding fees. The continuing initiatives in R&D, as well as management of landfill taxes and handling of rewarding fees, are also being implemented.

These activities are projected to provide opportunities for growth and a global surge in the gypsum recycling market in the forecast period. This has boosted the market growth in the coming years.

The recycled gypsum is extensively used to manufacture fresh plasterboards, which, in turn, minimize transportation cost, energy, and novel raw materials. Also, the recycled gypsum risen from construction places has enhanced its applicability and water penetration.

Global Gypsum Recycling Market- Key Market Trends

•Rising demand for recycled gypsum from various end-use industries

One of the major factor that has fuelled the market growth over the forecast period is the rising demand for recycled gypsum from various end-use industries. Also, the rising end-use industries worldwide has created tremendous demand for recycled gypsum.

•High recycling costs has hindered the market growth

One of the major factor that has restrain the market growth over the forecast period is the high recycling costs as well as technological challenges. The recycling organizations can face technological obstacles when segregating hazardous garbage and handling recyclable materials. This has hampered the market growth.

Global Gypsum Recycling Market- Segmental Analysis

Based on Waste Generation

•Manufacturing

•Reconstruction

•Construction

•Other

The construction segment has dominated the market growth over the forecast period. This is because of the use of gypsum recycling in the construction segment.

Based on End-Use

•Soil amendment

•Wastewater treatment

•Cement additive

•Roadways

•Other End-Use

Cement additive segment has dominated the market growth over the forecast period. This is because gypsum recycling is used in the cement additive more than other segments.

Global Gypsum Recycling Market- Geographical Analysis

The Global Gypsum Recycling Market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle east and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific has dominated the market growth over the forecast period. The major countries in the Asia Pacific include, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and ASEAN. This is because of the construction and architectural activities in residential buildings are rising because of the rise in disposable income.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are New West Gypsum Recycling Limited, Saint-Gobain Construction Products UK Limited, Agri Marketing, Inc., EGRS Ltd, and FEECO International, Inc.

Major segments covered-

•By Waste generation (Manufacturing, Reconstruction, Construction, Other)

•By end-use (Soil amendment, Wastewater treatment, Cement additive, Roadways, Other End-Use)

Key Regions and countries covered-

•North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

•Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

•Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and ASEAN),

•South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

•Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa)

Top Players Profiled- are New West Gypsum Recycling Limited, Saint-Gobain Construction Products UK Limited, Agri Marketing, Inc., EGRS Ltd, and FEECO International, Inc.

