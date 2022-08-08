Hard Tea Market 2022 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Hard tea is referred to as a category of iced tea which contains alcohol. It comes in a wide array of flavors such as lemon and mint, among others. It is brewed just like normal ice day and if offers similar refreshing vibes along with a slight alcoholic kick. Hard tea generally contains nearly 5% of alcohol and are made of malted barley. It is also known as twisted tea in many parts of the world.

The global hard tea market was worth USD 1.99 billion in 2021 and is poised to amplify at a CAGR of 24.7% over 2022-2030, thereby amassing a valuation of USD 14.5 billion by end of the assessment period.

What are the growth determinants and restraints of this industry?

The escalating demand for beverages with low alcohol content along with the growing disposable income of the masses are primarily augmenting the outlook of this marketplace.

Furthermore, rising health cognizance of the masses and the shifting cognizance of millennials towards innovative consumables are creating lucrative opportunities for the industry sphere to prosper.

Also, hard tea offers various health benefits such as it decreases the risk of heart diseases, stroke, and diabetes. This in turn is positively swaying the dynamics of this marketplace.

Additionally, increasing R&D investments in the field, growing focus of players to launch new flavors in the field, and the surging millennial population base are aiding the expansion of global hard tea market.

Moreover, the elevating demand for ready-to-drink beverages is stimulating the overall dynamics of this market.

On the contrary, the availability of alternative beverages along with the high cost of high tea is hindering the remuneration scope of this industry.

Segmental assessment of the market

By ABV (%)

Hard Tea containing 2.0-5.0% ABV

Hard Tea containing More than 5.1% ABV

The hard tea containing 2.0-5.0% ABV segment is poised to amass notable gains over 2022-2030 owing to the rising health cognizance of the masses coupled with their growing awareness regarding the negative impacts of excessive alcohol consumption.

By Flavor

Lemon Hard Tea

Raspberry Hard Tea

Peach Hard Tea

Orange Hard Tea

Other Flavor Hard Tea

The lemon hard tea segment is slated to generate significant returns over the stipulated timeline due to its refreshing nature.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Distribution Channels

Other Distribution Channels

The online distribution segment is expected to grow considerably over the forecast period due to rising internet penetration across the globe.

Which is the fastest growing region in the market?

North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are the primary regions influencing the growth matrix of the global hard tea market. Among these, North America is projected to capture a substantial revenue share over 2022-2030. This is attributable to the growing consumer inclination towards beverages with lower alcohol content along with the presence of potential players.

Expounding the competitive terrain of the industry

The prominent companies defining the competitive landscape of this business vertical are The Boston Beer Company, Pabst, Two Chicks Drinks, LLC, Cisco Brewers, Blue Point Brewing (Anheuser-Busch InBev), LoverBoy Inc., Double Brew, LLC, Crook & Marker LLC, Nude Beverage, Molson Coors Beverage Company, and Bold Rock Hard Cider.

Notably, in November 2020, White Claw announced the launch of its hard ice tea range. The tea comes in a mixed 12 pack with four flavors including peach, raspberry, mango, and lemon.

