Oat Bran Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (United States), Grain Millers, Inc. (United States), Mornflake (United Kingdom), NOW Foods (United States), Hodgson Mill, Inc. (United States), E. Flahavan and Sons Limited (Ireland), Nestle S.A (Switzerland), Bagrrys India Limited (India), Aussee Oats Milling Pvt. Ltd (Sri Lanka), Richardson International Limited (Canada), Glucanova AB (Sweden)

According to the latest report, titled “Oat Bran market: global industry trends, share, size, growth, opportunity and forecast 2022-2030,” the global Oat Bran market is expected to exhibit a cagr of xx% during 2022-2030.

Covid-19 impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of covid-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Oat Bran market 2022-2030 competitive analysis and segmentation:

Competitive landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the Oat Bran market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (United States), Grain Millers, Inc. (United States), Mornflake (United Kingdom), NOW Foods (United States), Hodgson Mill, Inc. (United States), E. Flahavan and Sons Limited (Ireland), Nestle S.A (Switzerland), Bagrrys India Limited (India), Aussee Oats Milling Pvt. Ltd (Sri Lanka), Richardson International Limited (Canada), Glucanova AB (Sweden)

Key market segmentation:

By TypeCoarse Oat BranMedium Oat BranFine Oat BranMicro-Ground Oat BranOthersBy ApplicationBreadNutrition BarsCereals (Hot & Cold)CookiesMeatsAnimal FeedOthersBy NatureOrganicGluten FreeConventionalBy Distribution ChannelsSupermarket/HypermarketConvenience StoreGrocery StoreOnline StoreBy Packaging Size18 oz Bag40 oz BagCase (4 – 18 oz Bags)Case (4 – 40 oz Bags)25 lb Bag

Key highlights of the report:

Market performance (2014-2021)

Market outlook (2022-2030)

Market trends

Market drivers and success factors

Impact of covid-19

Value chain analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

