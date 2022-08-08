Olympic champions | Zverev back on the tennis court

After his first hits on the tennis court after more than two months, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev felt great relief, but he remains cautious about his return.

“I’m happy. Firstly the way I played was very surprising after more than two months and secondly I really don’t have any pain,” the 25-year-old said after his first light training session on Saturday. the RTL and ntv television channels. “Of course I moved very carefully, I haven’t put any pressure on my foot yet – but now we can look further.”

After his serious foot injury on June 3 in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal, where he twisted his ankle and tore the three lateral ligaments in his right ankle, Zverev is working hard for his comeback. The August 29 US Open will likely go ahead without him. “It’s still too early. I played tennis for the first time now, very, very cautiously. But it’s still a long way to play in a Grand Slam. Let’s see how it will work out,” Zverev said. He hopes more for the Davis Cup in his hometown of Hamburg in mid-September: “Of course I hope I’m 100% fit.”

Zverev reveals diabetes

Meanwhile, Zverev surprised by revealing that he had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes since he was four years old. “As a little boy, I didn’t think about it much, later more and more. I want to show that you can go very far with this disease,” Zverev said and also gave the foundation of his foundation “Alexander Zverev Foundation – serve against said “diabetes”.