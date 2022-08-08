Pet Wearables Market 2022 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Global Pet Wearables Market: Description

As per the scope of the report, pet wearables refer to devices that can be worn on the pet’s body to serve various purposes, such as identification, tracking, monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, treatment, facilitation, safety, and security.

The use of pet wearables offers benefits, such as connecting humans to their pets, to track their daily activities and monitor their health using these devices.

This monitoring generates data for food intake, heart, and respiratory rate and patterns and calories burnt by pets during the day.

The data generated by these devices is used for analysing the health of pets.

Global Pet Wearables Market: Overview

The Global Pet Wearables Market valued at US $2.49 Billion in 2022 is anticipated to reach a value of US $7.24 Billion in 2030, rowing at a CAGR of 14.6%.

For More Insights, Download a Free Sample Copy of Pet Wearables Market @ https://wemarketresearch.com/sample-request/pet-wearables-market/240/

The market growth is supported by awareness among owners regarding the well-being of their pets.

Further, the pet wearable market has attracted considerable funding over the last couple of years for an array of technology-enhanced products for pets, including cameras and wearables.

The industry is still in its initial stages of development. However, it is still characterized by increasing competition among key stakeholders and the threat of new entrants.

The focus of OEM will be the development of products with the capability of efficiently collecting health metrics.

Key Trends of Global Pet Wearables Market:

•Innovation of Internet of Things (IoT)

IoT will play a crucial role in driving market growth in the future. Transmitting real-time data concerning pet health to veterinarians or pet owners will be supported by the connectivity offered by these devices. The non-invasive wearable sensor system combining photoplethysmograph (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), and inertial measurement units (IMU) is used to continuously monitor the health condition of pets integrated with the wireless technology, and handheld devices can make pet health monitoring easier.

•The rise in livestock production

Government authorities across various regions are investing heftily in the livestock industry to enhance productivity. In January 2020, the Japan government proposed a subsidy program to increase beef & dairy production by 2035. With the increasing number of animals per farm, the need for reliable and quality livestock products is projected to grow in the market. The use of IoT technology and the availability of low-cost livestock monitoring devices is likely to foster market expansion.

Segmental Analysis of Global Pet Wearables Market:

Based on Product

•Smart Collars

•Smart Cameras

•Smart Harnesses

Smart harness equipped with numerous technologies and sensors to sense and monitor the pet’s posture, body language, and the sounds it makes. The smart harness also includes physiological sensors that monitor the pet’s heart rate and body temperature. The sensors not only track a dog’s physical well-being but can offer information on a dog’s emotional state, such as whether it is excited or stressed.

Based on Component

•Processors

•Memory

•Displays

•Batteries

•GPS Chips

•RFID Chips

•Sensors

•Bluetooth Chips

•Wi-Fi Chips

•Cellular Chips

•Others

Competitive Landscape:

•Avid Identification Systems, Inc., Allflex USA Inc., Datamars, FitBark, Garmin Ltd., Invisible Fence, Link AKC, Loc8tor Ltd., PetPace LLC, Whistle Labs, Inc. and Voyce.

•In December 2018, Tractive launched a GPS tracker and activity monitor for cats. This new device enables cat owners to discover where their cats go, see how much time they spend on various locations, and find them whenever required.

•In June 2018 Wagz launched Wagz Explore Smart Collar-the pet wearable of its kind that combines real-time data, geofencing, and artificial intelligence to help owners keep track of their pets’ location and health.

Regions Covered-

•North America (US, Mexico, Canada)

•Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Russia)

•Asia-pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia)

•Latin America (Colombia, Argentina, Brazil)

•Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Key Players: Avid Identification Systems, Inc., Allflex USA Inc., Datamars, FitBark, Garmin Ltd., Invisible Fence, Link AKC, Loc8tor Ltd., PetPace LLC, Whistle Labs, Inc. and Voyce.

Direct Purchase Pet Wearables Market Research Report @ https://wemarketresearch.com/purchase/pet-wearables-market/240/?license=single

About US:

WE MARKET RESEARCH is an established market analytics and research firm with a domain experience sprawling across different industries. We have been working on multi-county market studies right from our inception. Over the time, from our existence, we have gained laurels for our deep rooted market studies and insightful analysis of different markets.

Our strategic market analysis and capability to comprehend deep cultural, conceptual and social aspects of various tangled markets has helped us make a mark for ourselves in the industry. WE MARKET RESEARCH is a frontrunner in helping numerous companies; both regional and international to successfully achieve their business goals based on our in-depth market analysis. Moreover, we are also capable of devising market strategies that ensure guaranteed customer bases for our clients.

Contact US:

We Market Research

sales@wemarketresearch.com

99 Wall Street #2124 New York, NY 10005

+1(929)-450-2887