5G Chipset Market Size 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The global 5G chipset market size was US$ 13.9 billion in 2021. The global 5G chipset market is projected to grow to US$ 75.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An integrated circuit is made up of a number of electronic parts that together make up a 5G chipset. A chipset is referred to as a data flow management system alternatively and is used to regulate the amount of data that travels through a device in order for it to work effectively. A 5G chipset is a crucial part of 5G devices because it is engaged in numerous computing tasks.

Factors Influencing the Market

The market for 5G chipsets is anticipated to grow, owing to the increase in demand for high-speed internet. Apart from that, extensive network coverage for a range of applications, including telemedicine, augmented reality, multiuser gaming, autonomous driving, distance learning, and telemedicine, will also contribute to the growth of the 5G chipset market during the study period.

The rising demand for mobile broadband technology, high-speed data transfer, and data and information processing is driving the development of 5G wireless technology. Additionally, growing disposable income and increasing demand for smart technology will positively affect the 5G chipset market during the study period.

The steadily growing use of 5G technology in consumer electronic devices and business-to-business (B2B) communication systems will bring ample growth opportunities for the 5G chipset market. On the flip side, the high cost of the 5G chipset may limit the demand for the technology during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to its severe effects on key supply chain participants, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the 5G chipset market. However, one of the key factors driving the market expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic is the increase in demand for three-dimensional printing solutions across key industries. Meanwhile, on the flip side, the COVID-19 pandemic brought along various challenges for the 5G chipset market, such as problems related to the shortage of competent labor and delays or cancellations of projects due to partial or total lockdowns around the world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific 5G chipset market is forecasted to hold the largest market share due to the rapidly rising innovations and strategic steps such as R&D operations, acquisitions, and company partnerships taken by the industry players. Apart from that, efforts by government bodies for the 5G rollout are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

In Asia-Pacific, the 5G network is established in nearly 9 countries, while 12 countries more planning for the 5G rollout. Thus, all of these factors will significantly contribute to the growth of the global 5G chipset market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Intel Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• MediaTek Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Unisoc Communications, Inc.

• Xilinx Inc.

• Qorvo, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global 5G chipset market segmentation focuses on Frequency, Processing Node, End-User, and Region.

By Frequency Type

• Sub-6GHz

• mmWave

• Sub-6GHz + mmWave

By Processing Node Type

• 7 nm

• 10 nm

• Others

By End-user:

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• IT and telecom

• Energy and Utilities

• Automotive and Transportation

• Supply Chain and Logistics

• Government and Public Safety

• Agriculture

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

