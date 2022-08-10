5G Infrastructure Market Share, Industry Size, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 | Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. 5G infrastructures are software and hardware resources of a network that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, and management of an enterprise network.

5G infrastructures are software and hardware resources of a network that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, and management of an enterprise network. 5G speed assures 10 times more connectivity than wireless speeds, which creates seamless connectivity and eliminates latency. This technology caters to other technologies such as autonomous vehicle, virtual reality, and smart infrastructures. The 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities, which provides lucrative opportunity for the 5G infrastructure market.

5G technology in the healthcare industry vertical enables services such as remote patient monitoring, remote surgery, and others with the help of connected healthcare devices. For instance, in rural areas, it is not feasible for seasoned doctors located several miles away to reach the patients as it can be time-consuming. Although with the advent of telehealth and remote monitoring systems, patients can receive treatment from their homes. Doctors can recommend prescriptions and other information to patients with the help of video calls. This can save a significant amount of cost and time required in the conventional methods. In addition, with the use of 5G technology, transmission of large data files, communication in different languages, real-time remote monitoring, and others can provide lucrative growth opportunities for the 5G infrastructure market in the healthcare sector.

The market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections, and increase in demand for mobile broadband services. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in implementation of 5G network and privacy & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The 5G infrastructure market is segmented into communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. Based on network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, and fog computing. By chipset, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. Based on application, it is fragmented into automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global 5G infrastructure market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION:

BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

BY NETWORK TECHNOLOGY

Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

BY CHIPSET TYPE

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

BY APPLICATION

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

