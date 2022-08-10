5G Tester Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

The global 5G tester market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global 5G tester market is forecast to grow to US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

One of the most cutting-edge improvements in mobile phones and network access is 5G research equipment. From 2G, 3G, 4G to the most recent version of 5G, network connectivity has advanced along with network architecture.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing trend of connected devices will primarily drive the growth of the global 5G tester market during the study period. Moreover, the evolution in connectivity is forecast to bring ample growth opportunities for the market. Network connectivity has witnessed significant evolution from 2G, 3G, 4G, and the latest rollout of 5G. The fifth generation of wireless networking technology is one of the most cutting-edge improvements in mobile phones and network access is 5G research equipment. Thus, the advent of the 5G network is expected to reshape the outlook of various industries, thereby fuelling the growth of the 5G tester market during the study period.

In countries like China and India, the data traffic is growing steeply. As a result, it upsurges the need for a more effective and stable network. Increased demand for data traffic management is expected to fuel the growth of the 5G tester market during the study period.

Rapidly growing demand for smartphones and other smart devices across medical, automotive, and other sectors will be opportunistic for the 5G tester market. On the contrary, the high cost of 5G testers may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for 5G testers increased as various organizations started emphasizing the deployment of advanced technology. The outlook of the healthcare sector significantly changed. Thus, it is expected to have a positive impact on the 5G tester market on a long-term basis.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific 5G tester market is forecast to record high growth, owing to the rising number of innovations in the region. Apart from that, industry players are also making innovative strategic moves like R&D, acquisitions, and company partnerships, which will drive the growth of the 5G tester market in APAC during the study period.

The market may also record potential growth due to high healthcare expenditure and evolving industries like automotive, retail and manufacturing, healthcare, etc.

Competitors in the Market

• EXFO Inc.

• Fortive Corp.

• Intertek Group Plc

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Siklu Communication Ltd.

• Teradyne Inc.

• Trex Enterprises Corporation

• Anritsu

• Artiza Networks Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global 5G tester market segmentation focuses on Equipment, End-User, and Region.

By Equipment

• Oscilloscopes

• Signal and Spectrum Analyzers

• Vector Signal Generators

• Network Analyzers

• Others

By End-user

• Telecom Equipment Manufacturers

• Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs)

• Telecom Service Providers

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

