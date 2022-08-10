8K Technology Market 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report 2030 Technological advancement is taking place in the past few years with increasing demand for Ultra High Definition screen among end users, due to enhanced picture quality, brighter colors, and image depth.

Global 8K Technology Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global 8K Technology Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

8K UHD (Ultra-High-Definition) is the highest resolution measuring 7680????????4320 pixels defined in the Rec. 2020 standard image format. It provides the display of the image with an improved viewing angle and high clarity. Technological advancement is taking place in the past few years with increasing demand for Ultra High Definition screen among end users, due to enhanced picture quality, brighter colors, and image depth. Growing Ultra high Definition (UHD) Television Market and surging sports and entertainment sector are key drivers for the growth of 8K Technology market.

According to CISCO’s Annual Internet Report (2018-2023)- it is anticipated that by 2023, about two-thirds (66 percent, approx. 891 Mn) of the installed flat-panel TV sets will be UHD, as compared to (33 percent, approx. 268 Mn) in 2018. Also, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF) Television industry in India is projected to reach USD 13.66 billion by the end of 2021. By FY22, television industry in India is estimated to reach USD 17.56 billion. Also, with the increasing demand for high-definition display from end use industries, the adoption & demand for 8K Technology is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of 8K Technology products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global 8K Technology market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising expenditure in the R&D in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as presence of key consumer electronics companies in the region and growing consumer electronics market would create lucrative growth prospects for the 8K Technology market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Red Digital Cinema (US)

Dell Technologies (US)

Leyard Optoelectronic (China)

Digital Projection (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Television,

Monitor & Notebook,

Professional Camera,

Projector

By End Use Industries:

Consumer,

Sports & Entertainment,

Medical

Other industries (retail, hospitality, defense, education, and corporate industries)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

