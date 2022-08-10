Adaptive Learning Market 2022 Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

The global adaptive learning market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global adaptive learning market is projected to grow to US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030.

Adaptive learning is an essential component of the educational and corporate systems since it is a system-based mechanism that gauges employee or student performance based on a number of features. A student’s unique strengths and needs are examined using a variety of techniques in adaptive learning software based on how they respond to the software’s questions.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing advancements in corporate training will primarily drive the growth of the adaptive learning market during the study period. One of the key forces in the market for adaptive learning will continue to be corporate training. Through segments, this modified learning platform collects data on employee development. Every employee of the company gets access to real-time learning opportunities, which opens up new opportunities for market expansion. Apart from that, employees get to study any subject professionally, which is quite difficult through the traditional methods. Thus, all of these benefits will drive the growth of the adaptive learning market during the study period.

The growing demand for effective personalized learning will contribute to market growth. The education sector is evolving at a significant pace, allowing manufacturers to innovate as much as possible. The rising deployment of adaptive software programs in colleges and schools is expected to benefit the adaptive learning market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high initial cost of adaptive learning may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated the development of new applications and technology within the sector. It has accelerated the adoption of adaptive learning in a variety of industries, including corporate and education. The stress of the disease resulted from the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there is no more need for adaptive learning. Additionally, major firms are providing learning software with upgraded components in an effort to increase demand as a result of the increased investments in adaptive learning. Thus, all of these factors have positively affected the adaptive learning market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the adaptive learning market owing to the development and adoption of new technology. Other factors like high disposable income and evolving education sector are expected to contribute to the growth of the adaptive learning market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (US)

• K12 (US)

• Realizeit (US)

• Cerego (US)

• Imagine Learning (US)

• Follett (US)

• Knowre (US)

• Fulcrum Labs (US)

• Mathspace (Australia)

• Impelsys (US)

• DreamBox (US)

• VitalSource (US)

• CogBooks (UK)

• ScootPad (US)

• Area9 Lyceum (US)

• Istation (US)

• Wiley (US)

• Curriculum Associates (UK)

• Pearson (UK)

• McGraw-Hill (US)

• Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global adaptive learning market segmentation focuses on Delivery, Deployment, Model, End-Use, and Region.

By Delivery

• Video

• Voice

• Text

• Hybrid

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premises

• Others

By Model

• Gamification

• Big Data

• Virtual Learning Model

• Others

By End-Use Industry

• Educational Institutes

• Corporate

• Online Course Providers

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

