Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | BBA Pumps (Bruin Buizen Apeldoorn BV), Clasal Pumps

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Market Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Market Research are Atlas Copco / Varisco, Allight Sykes, Andrew Sykes, BBA Pumps (Bruin Buizen Apeldoorn BV), Clasal Pumps, Cornell Pumps, Godwin (part of Xylem), Gorman Rupp, Hidrostal, Impulse Pumps, Pioneer (A Franklin Electric company), and Selwood. and other key market players.

The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market was valued at $303,709.9 thousand in 2019, and is expected to reach $520,000.0 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Dewatering is a process that helps to eradicate water from solid material or soil through centrifugation, filtration, wet classification, or alike solid-liquid separation methods. A dewatering pump is specially designed to handle sediment-laden water from a construction site, sediment basin, or an excavated area.

Urbanization and industrialization in developing countries are majorly driving the dewatering pump market. Rise in industrialization in developing countries has augmented the requirement of dewatering pump. Industries such as mining, construction, powerhouses and wastewater management, require dewatering pump that can pump out the water from the base of infrastructures. The growing demand for construction & infrastructure developments largely drives the dewatering pump market. The dewatering pumps are also available in different sizes and capacity or power. The cost of the dewatering pumps is also not very high. Therefore, factors such as availability of wide range and standards, easy installation and operation of dewatering pumps, drive the dewatering pumps market.

However, submersible pumps work under water under adverse conditions and can get physically damaged. This leads to rise in expenditure in maintenance and monitoring of the dewatering pump. Thus, this act as a restraining factor to the dewatering pump market. On the contrary, rise in construction for wastewater management treatment plants is a major opportunity to boost the dewatering pump market during the forecast period.

The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into submersible dewatering pumps and non-submersible dewatering pumps. Depending on application, it is classified into construction and agriculture, oil and gas, municipal, mineral & mining and others. By country, it is analyzed across South Africa, Nigeria, New Zealand, Australia and rest of Africa.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Submersible dewatering pumps

o Non-submersible dewatering pumps

By Application

o Construction and Agriculture

o Oil and Gas

o Municipal

o Mineral & Mining

o Others

By Country

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o New Zealand

o Australia

o Rest of Africa

