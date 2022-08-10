Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022–2029 | Faurecia, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Adient PLC, Continental AG, and More

The Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2017 to 2022. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2029.

The report focuses on the Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market.

The Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components Market research report presents the market competitive landscape and consistent an in-depth analysis of the major key players in the market along with the impact of a covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the research report also offers an in-depth insight into company profiles along with their production capacity, production values, production portfolio, product launches and brand promotions. Additionally, the report offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and porter’s five fore analyses to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

This innovative and highly specialized report focuses on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, components, end-use and geography. Moreover, the report also provides key statistics on the market status of the learning smart market and offers the key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key players in the global Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

Faurecia

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Adient PLC

Continental AG

TREMEC

Yazaki North America Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aisin World Corp. of America

Magna International Inc.

Aptiv PLC

DENSO Corporation

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Lear Corporation

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

In Chapter 8 and Chapter 10.3, based on types, the Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market from 2017 to 2029 is primarily split into:

Suspension and Transmission

Engine Components

Interior

Exterior

Others

In Chapter 9 and Chapter 10.4, based on applications, the Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market from 2017 to 2029 covers:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2029) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market, containing global revenue and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 introduces the industrial chain of Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components. Industrial chain analysis, raw material (suppliers, price, supply and demand, market concentration rate) and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 4 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 5 provides clear insights into market dynamics, the influence of COVID-19 in Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components industry, consumer behavior analysis.

Chapter 6 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the sales, revenue, price and gross margin of Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components in markets of different regions. The analysis on sales, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 gives a worldwide view of Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market. It includes sales, revenue, price, market share and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 9 focuses on the application of Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 10 prospects the whole Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market, including the global sales and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Aftermarket Automotive Parts & Components market by type and application.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

