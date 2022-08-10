Alcohol Wipes Market 2022 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts 2030 Alcohol is a good dirt soaker, and it also contains properties such as fast drying properties which makes alcohol wipes more preferable to use.

Global Alcohol Wipes Market to reach USD $million by 2027. Global Alcohol Wipes Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Alcohol is a good dirt soaker, and it also contains properties such as fast drying properties which makes alcohol wipes more preferable to use. Growing awareness for hygiene among people acts as a key driver for alcohol wipes market. Apart from that, its efficiency and ease of carrying is also the market growth.

Alcohol wipes are also used to provide comfort in the case of insect bite, minor burn and related issues. Increasing use of wet wipes in public toilets to maintain hygiene serves as another factor for the growth of alcohol wipes market. In July 2021, Essity completed the acquisitions of ABIGO Medical (a wound care company) and Asaleo Care (an Australian hygiene company). However, Alcohol wipes can cause dryness and acne and easy availability of product substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, upsurge in demand for alcohol wipes during driving, trekking, and traveling is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Alcohol Wipes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing growing product demand for personal hygiene as well as household cleaning activities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising consumer awareness and developing healthcare industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alcohol Wipes Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Diamond Wipes International Inc.

GAMA Healthcare Ltd.

GOJO Industries Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Pal International Ltd.

Robinson Healthcare Ltd.

The Clorox Company

Unilever Group.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Face Wipes,

Bathing Wipes,

Intimate Wipes

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores,

Online Retailer,

Other

By Fabric Material:

Natural

Synthetic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

