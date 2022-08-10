Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning Market Size 2022 Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Growth, Regional Forecast till 2030 The global artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market is expected to grow to US$ 52331.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.

The global artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market size was US$ 25211.1 million in 2021. The global artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market is expected to grow to US$ 52331.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global market for advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence is now significantly being driven by growing digitalization across various sectors. In many nations, digitalization is gradually driving everything from factories, hotel reservations, cab booking, transportation, and healthcare. Big data analytics and cloud computing enable firms to track, communicate, follow, and interact with customers effectively, which is expected to fuel the growth of the artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market during the study period.

Apart from that, growing consumer demand for advanced technology is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market throughout the study period. Further, the growing need to increase productivity and reduce human error is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market.

On the contrary, the unavailability of AI and advanced learning experts may restrict the growth of the artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated the development of new applications and technology across various sectors. In industries including healthcare, education, and many more, it has increased the usage of advanced learning and artificial intelligence. Technology emerged out to be a prominent solution to deal with the disaster. Technology behemoths like Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are pursuing projects in the areas of teacher-student communication, contact tracing, and medicine development. All of these factors have substantially escalated the growth of the artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market.

Regional Analysis

The global artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market is expected to record potential growth in North America. Due to strict laws pertaining to worker and labor safety, North America is expected to dominate the artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning market in terms of revenue. The region’s vast number of early adopters and high disposable income are the primary reasons for North America’s significant global market share.

According to estimates, Europe is the second-largest market for artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning worldwide. It is owing to the upscaling adoption of advanced technologies across various sectors.

Competitors in the Market

• Barnes & Noble, Inc

• ICarbonX

• Jibo. Inc

• Next IT Corp.

• Prisma Labs, Inc.

• AIBrain

• Quadratic Insights Pvt. Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Inbenta Technologies Inc.

• Numenta

• Intel Corporation

• SA

• Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning market segmentation focuses on Solution, Function, Organization, End Use, and Region.

By Solution

• Smart Wallets and

• Voice Assisted Banking

By Function

• Operations

• Manufacturing

• Customer Support

• Sales & Marketing

• Research & Development

By Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By End Use

• Insurance

• Banking

• Capital Markets

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

▪ Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

▪ Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

