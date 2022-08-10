Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Anticipated to Achieve Lucrative Growth by 2030 with key Companies Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic
New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Research are AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic and other key market players.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most progressive technology since its introduction in the 1950s. It is associated with human intelligence with characteristics such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. It is positioned as the core of the next-generation software technologies in the market.
The factors that drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market include increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. However, lack of skilled workforce restrains the market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence chip market.
The global artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, application, industry vertical, technology, and geography. By chip type, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Based on application, it is divided into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation, speech recognition, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on processing type, it is bifurcated into edge and cloud. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.
Artificial Intelligence Chip Key Market Segments:
By Chip Type
GPU
ASIC
FPGA
CPU
Others
By Application
Machine Learning
Deep Learning (Image Recognition, Computer Vision)
Predictive Analysis
Others
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Translation
Classification & Clustering
Information Extraction
Robotic Process Automation
Speech Recognition
Speech to Text
Text to Speech
Others (Expert Systems, Planning, and Scheduling)
By Technology
System-on-Chip (SoC)
System-in-Package (SIP)
Multi-chip Module
Others
By Processing Type
Edge
Cloud
By Industry Vertical
Media & Advertising
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Automotive & Transportation
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
The following are the market factors covered in this report:
Important Market Strategic Developments:
The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.
Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.
Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method
Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.
Key Questions Answered in the Market Report
What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?
What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?
Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?
Which application segment will experience strong growth?
Who are the key suppliers in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
