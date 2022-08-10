Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Anticipated to Achieve Lucrative Growth by 2030 with key Companies Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. It is positioned as the core of the next-generation software technologies in the market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most progressive technology since its introduction in the 1950s. It is associated with human intelligence with characteristics such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. It is positioned as the core of the next-generation software technologies in the market.

The factors that drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market include increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. However, lack of skilled workforce restrains the market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence chip market.

The global artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, application, industry vertical, technology, and geography. By chip type, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Based on application, it is divided into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation, speech recognition, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on processing type, it is bifurcated into edge and cloud. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

Key Benefits for Artificial Intelligence Chip Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global artificial intelligence chip market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Key Market Segments:

By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

By Application

Machine Learning

Deep Learning (Image Recognition, Computer Vision)

Predictive Analysis

Others

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Translation

Classification & Clustering

Information Extraction

Robotic Process Automation

Speech Recognition

Speech to Text

Text to Speech

Others (Expert Systems, Planning, and Scheduling)

By Technology

System-on-Chip (SoC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-chip Module

Others

By Processing Type

Edge

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

