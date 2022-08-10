Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Industry Analysis, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2030 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is valued approximately USD 2.27 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

(Market Definition) Autonomous Mobile Robots are used to pick, transport, and sort items within manufacturing and distribution facilities without manual intervention. (Drivers)Increased integration with mobile technologies and smart appliances accelerates the market of autonomous mobile robots during the forecast period.

Increasing technological advancement will fuel the market of autonomous mobile robots during the forecast period. . Also, increasing favourable government initiatives fuel the market of autonomous mobile robots market. Major e-commerce companies are focusing on acquisitions of autonomous robots’ vendors to proliferate their warehouse operations. For instance, in October 2019, Canada-based Shopify Inc., , acquired 6 River Systems, Inc., a provider of mobile robotics fulfillment solutions based in the U.S.With the help of this acquisition shopify is changing the fulfillment industry The transaction adds 6 River Systems’ cloud-based software and fleet of collaborative mobile robots called ???Chuck??? to the Shopify Fulfillment Network, accelerating its growth. The talented 6 River Systems team, with more than 130 employees, brings extensive experience in fulfillment software and robotics to Shopify. However, (Restraint) scarcity of expertise in research and development hampers the growth of autonomous mobile robots market during forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, (Opportunity) Increasing Industrial automation will fuel the market of autonomous mobile robots market during the forecast period

The regional analysis of global Autonomous Mobile Robots market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the continuous process automation in industry vertical fuel the market of autonomous mobile robots during the forecast period . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing e-commerce industries in all the sectors will fuel the market of autonomous mobile robots during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Bleum

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics Inc

Grey Orange

Harvest Automation

IAM Robotics

Invia Robotics Inc

KUKA AG

Teradyne Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type :

Goods to person picking Robots

Self-driving Forklifts

Autonomous inventory robots

Unmanned Aerial vehicles

By Battery Type:

Lead Battery

Lithium-ion

Nickle-based battery

Others

By End use:

Manufacturing

Wholesale and distribution

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

