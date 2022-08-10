AV Cables for Residential Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030 | Commscope, Foxconn Technology Group (Belkin), LEGRAND SA The global AV cables for residential market size was valued at $273.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $502.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the AV Cables for Residential Market Research are Amphenol Corporation, AV Supply group, Black Box Corporation, Belden Inc., Commscope, Foxconn Technology Group (Belkin), LEGRAND SA, Nexans, WESCO International (Liberty AV), and Prysmian Group. and other key market players.

The global AV cables for residential market size was valued at $273.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $502.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. AV cables are the connecting components, which are used in multimedia devices for communication of audio and video signals. The cables either provide electrical, optical, or digital modes of transfer. Most of these cables have outer shield to transfer data without loss and are designed to carry maximum bandwidth with higher transfer rate.

The market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The demand for AV cables in the residential sector is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as surge in usage of audio video devices, increase in demand for 4K/UHD televisions, and rise in penetration of miniature multimedia devices. However, growth in adoption of wireless streaming platform hampers the market growth. Conversely, advancement in HDMI cable for higher bandwidth applications coupled with display technology and growth in the multimedia & entertainment industry in emerging economies is projected to offer remunerative opportunities to the market.

The market is segmented into type, component, cable category, and region. On the basis of type, it is categorized into HDMI, RCA, DVI, VGA, and others. By component, it is bifurcated into connectors and adapters. The cable category segment includes copper cable, fiber optics, and coaxial cable. The copper cable market is subsegmented into CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, and CAT7. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– HDMI

– RCA

– DVI

– VGA

– Others

By Component

– Connectors

– Adapters

By Cable Category

– Copper Cable

– Fiber Optics

– Coaxial Cables

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

