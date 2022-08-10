Bambara Beans Market 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2030 Bambara Beans are chickpea sized, hard, round seeds that, like peanuts, ripen underground. The seeds vary in color from black, dark brown, red, white, cream or a combination of these colors.

Global Bambara Beans Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Bambara Beans Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Bambara Beans are chickpea sized, hard, round seeds that, like peanuts, ripen underground. The seeds vary in color from black, dark brown, red, white, cream or a combination of these colors. Bambara beans have a nutty, earthy flavor not unlike a cross between a chickpea and a pinto bean. The demand for the market is driven by the rise in the demand for plant-based food products.

For Instance: as per the good food institute (GIF), on April 6th 2021, the survey shows that grocery sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 27 percent in the year 2019 was $7 billion. Furthermore, rapid increase in consumer trends and rise in preference are also driving the growth for the Bambara beans market. Also, the rise in focus to minimize the consumption of meat products and increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of Bambara beans is expected to create new opportunity for the market in the forecasted period. However, weather uncertainty is one of the major limitations of the market which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Bambara Beans market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific leads the region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in per capita consumption of grains and pulses. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of bambara nuts among the consumers.

Major market player included in this report are:

African Flavour’s

AGRONUTS S.A.

Believe in Bambara

TH and NH Trading Pty Ltd

Amafu Stock Trading

Elite Trading Company

Zhengzhou Taizy Trading Co., Ltd., etc.

God’s Time FOB Leader Foods

Esapa Holdings

Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Wild

Cultivated

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Type:

Whole

Flour

Split

By Application:

Home Uses

Processed Foods and Oil

Animal Feed

Medicinal Use

Other

By End Use Application:

B2B

Household/Retail

Food Service

Institutional

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

