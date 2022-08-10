Battery Power Tools Market Is Booming Worldwide | Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black and Decker, and Techtronic Industries The global battery power tools market was valued at $20,772.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $37,401.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Battery Power Tools Market Research are Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black and Decker, and Techtronic Industries and other key market players.

The global battery power tools market was valued at $20,772.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $37,401.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. Battery power tools are mechanical devices, which operate on a battery. These tools include handheld machine drills, saws, nailers, grinders, impact wrench, and others, which are used for varied applications such as production, packaging, assembly, and maintenance operations, including drilling, screw driving, chiseling, and sanding.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1759

The growth of the global power tools market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed & developing countries, rise in urbanization, and surge in adoption of battery power tools in the automotive industry. Moreover, the demand for power tools increased in do-it-yourself (DIY) techniques among household consumers. Thus, the increased adoption of DIY techniques has in turn fueled the market growth, due to rise in demand for battery-driven cordless tools, changes in lifestyle, and surge in per capita income. However, decline in growth of the construction industry hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in rechargeable batteries is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market.

Key market players have developed a diverse range of power tools due to increase in their demand in construction and manufacturing industries. Product launch is a prominent strategy adopted by key market players. For instance, in May 2019, Makita Corporation launched 18V X2 LXT brushless 12″ dual-bevel sliding compound miter saw with laser and 12″ dual-bevel sliding compound miter saw with laser. These devices offer unmatched cutting capacity, space saving design, and innovative technology. These devices are designed for the industrial applications to facilitate automatic cutting operation.

The global battery power tools market is segmented into motor type, tool, application, and region. Depending on motor type, the market is divided into brushed motor and brushless motor. By tool, it is classified into drills, saws, lawn mower, impact wrench, and others. The others segment includes hammers, grinders, nibbler, polishers, planers, staplers, nailers, and others. The applications covered in the study are industrial and DIY. The global battery power tools market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1759

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging battery power tools market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth battery power tools market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Motor Type

o Brushed Motor

o Brushless Motor

By Tools

o Drills

o Saws

o Lawn Mower

o Impact Wrench

o Others

By Application

o Industrial

o DIY

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Russia

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Latin America

? Middle East

? Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1759

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1759

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com