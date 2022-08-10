BIM in Construction Market Share 2022 | Distribution Channel, Sales, Size, By Industry Growth Analysis, Development Patterns | Trimble, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., and Vizerra SA The global BIM in construction market is expected to reach $7,536.0 million in 2027, from $2,514.5 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the BIM in Construction Market Research are Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group, Bentley Systems, Hexagon AB, NEMETSCHEK, Oracle Corporation, Procore Technologies, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., and Vizerra SA and other key market players.

The global BIM in construction market is expected to reach $7,536.0 million in 2027, from $2,514.5 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027. Building Information Modeling (BIM) is often termed as a process or software, which allows architects, engineers, and construction (AEC) professionals to design, plan, and construct a building or a structure using 3D models. The use of BIM in construction enhances the project performance and helps in achieving better outcomes while reducing the risks and delays, which generally occur in construction projects. Utilization of BIM in construction can offer better assistance in maintaining construction techniques, scheduling materials & resources, quality, costs, and sequencing construction processes to gain maximum productivity.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1583

Construction projects are prone to excessive costing, owing to the risky nature of the project. Projects often get delayed due to the occurrence of unpredictable hindrances, which are mainly caused by inadequate planning and execution. BIM can be used in all phases of the construction project, including pre-construction, actual construction, and post-construction. BIM offers transparency among the personnel involved in the project by creating informative virtual models, which can offer proper inspection over the work. These virtual models can also be used to derive accurate quantity of materials and determine the time required for conducting various activities. This can save significant amount of time and costs when compared to manual inspection and estimations.

Therefore, reduction in construction costs due to the use of BIM drives the growth of the BIM in construction market. Furthermore, BIM offers various benefits for modular and prefabricated construction applications. It assists in production, development, and execution activities of modular construction, thereby optimizing time and costs on manufacturing of prefabricated components. Modular or prefabricated construction refers to manufacturing of building units away from the job site and assembling them on-site, which is expected to witness high growth, owing to the increasing demand for affordable housing. Therefore, the growth in modular construction is anticipated to drive the growth of the BIM in construction market.

However, rise in concern regarding cyber security is hindering the penetration of BIM in the construction industry. Confidentiality and data integrity are an important part of construction projects, and centralized data collection possesses risks of data theft and monetary damages to not only construction companies but also customers. Therefore, security threats posed by the use of cloud-based information modeling in BIM are expected to hinder the growth of the BIM in construction market. On the contrary, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of BIM in construction processes is anticipated to boost the growth of the BIM in construction market during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1583

The global BIM in construction market is segmented on the basis of phase of work, end user, deployment model, and region. Based on phase of work, the BIM in construction market is fragmented into construction and operation. According to end user, the global BIM in construction market is categorized into engineers and contractors. According to application, the global BIM in construction market is categorized into residential and non-residential. By deployment model, the market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise.

The global BIM in construction market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the study period and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Many competitors in the BIM in construction market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in November 2020, Autodesk, Inc. based in the U.S. launched the Autodesk BIM Collaborate software. The software offers solutions, such as design collaboration and model coordination, which assist in aligning and executing high-quality designs while ensuring proper workflow on site. In addition, Autodesk also launched the Autodesk Build software, which includes the benefits of the PlanGrid software and BIM 360 software, which are used in field collaboration and project management, respectively. This enhances the product portfolio of Autodesk in the BIM in construction market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1583

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global BIM in construction market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

? Extensive analysis of the global BIM in construction market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of market opportunities of all the countries is also provided in the report.? The global BIM in construction market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

? The key players within the global BIM in construction market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL BIM IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PHASE OF WORK

– Construction

– Operation

BY END USER

– Engineers

– Contractors

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Cloud-based

– On-premise

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1583

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1583

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com