Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market 2022 Research Report, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2030 Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market is valued approximately at USD 216.6 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.62% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market is being driven by growing focus on greenhouse gas emissions reduction, supportive government policies, and rising government investment in carbon credit. Furthermore, growing adoption of advance technology and increasing carbon pricing, will provide new opportunities for the global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service industry.

For instance, according to world economic forum, there is need to limit global warming to 1.5o C in line with Paris agreement and need to cut down greenhouse gas emission levels in half by 2030 and reduce them to net zero by 2050, which will serve as a catalyst for the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service industry in the future. However, scarcity of high-quality carbon credits, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market. Favorable government initiatives and programs pertaining to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, well established industrial sector, technological advancements and developments, growth in the renewable energy sector makes Europe the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increase in the greenhouse gas emissions, rapid growth in industrialization, government investments and funding in carbon offset, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Sterling Planet Inc

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Enking International

Carbon Clear

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Others

By Application:

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

