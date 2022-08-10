Chillers Market: Key Tactics by Companies to Consolidate Presence | Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd The global chillers market size was $10,049.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $12,670.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Chillers Market Research are Carrier Global Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, LG Electronics, Johnson Controls International Plc, Polyscience Inc, Smardt Chiller Group Inc, Thermax Ltd, and Trane Technologies Plc. and other key market players.

The global chillers market size was $10,049.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $12,670.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. Chillers are refrigeration devices designed to store food, beverage, and related ingredients, medicines, and other such perishable items to increase their life cycle. In addition, they are used for other purposes such as removal of heat from data centers. Commercial sectors such as offices, hotels, data centers, and hospitals exhibit high demand for various types of chillers. They are energy efficient, easy to install, lightweight, environment friendly, and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1763

An increase in demand for energy efficient, flexible, and lightweight heating, air conditioning, and ventilation systems to meet indoor air quality is anticipated to drive the growth of the global chillers market. Moreover, surge in demand from food & beverages industry, and pharmaceutical industry for chillers due to rise in adoption in areas such as breweries, distillers, food & dairy processing units, as well as wineries, and vineyards, propel the growth of the global chillers market. For instance, the pharmaceutical market in the UK is anticipated to grow by 19.3% from 2018 to 2023, with annual growth of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Major players such as Trane Technologies Plc, Carrier Global Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, and others engaged in offering new products launch to the market to improve the product portfolio, drives the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2020, Carrier Global Corporation launched a new AquaForce 30 XV air cooled chiller. It is variable speed screw chiller. It has new feature such as free cooling, efficient, reliable, easy to install, low noise level, and help to eliminate equipment down time.

Rise in hospitality sector is expected to lead to surge in demand for chillers to maintain temperature, and reduce excess heat. This drives the growth of the market.

However, high installation and maintenance cost associated with chillers, is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global chillers market. Technological advancements are expected to generate potential business opportunities for the industry in the near future. The chillers market is segmented into type, product type, power range, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into screw chiller, scroll chiller, centrifugal chiller, and others. Screw chiller segment having the highest revenue in 2019. By product type, it is bifurcated into air-cooled chiller, and water-cooled chiller.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1763

By power range, it is classified into less than 20 kW, 50-200 kW, and more than 200 kW. More than 200 kW segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. By end user, it is fragmented into chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, medical, and others. The others segment contributed the highest revenue in 2019.By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2019, Asia-Pacific region was the highest contributor to the global chillers market, and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global chillers market trends and dynamics.

? In-depth market analysis is conducted by global chillers market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2028.

? Extensive analysis of global chiller market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

? A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? The global chillers market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

? The key market players within the global chiller market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global chillers market.

GLOBAL CHILLERS MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Screw Chiller

– Scroll Chiller

– Centrifugal Chiller

– Others

By Product Type

– Air Cooled Chiller

– Water Cooled Chiller

By Power Range

– Less Than 50 kW

– 50-200 KW

– More Than 200 kW

By End User

– Chemicals and Petrochemicals

– Food and Beverages

– Medical

– Others

By Geography

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1763

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1763

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com