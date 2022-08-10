Chlorophyll Extract Market Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts 2022 to 2030 Chlorophyll is the green pigment which is naturally present in all plants and algae that photosynthesize. Its application includes use as color additive in processed food.

Global Chlorophyll Extract Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Chlorophyll Extract Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Chlorophyll is the green pigment which is naturally present in all plants and algae that photosynthesize. Its application includes use as color additive in processed food. Chlorophyll is obtained from green plants. The Plants are dried before solvent extraction. It is also used in cosmetics products. Growing demand from Cosmetics industries and increasing awareness for healthy cosmetics products are the factors that are driving growth of the global Chlorophyll extract Market.

According to Statista, the global market value for natural cosmetics and personal care expected a positive increase from almost USD 34.5 billion in 2018 to roughly USD 54.5 billion expected for the year 2027. Thus, with increasing awareness for natural products the adoption & demand for Chlorophyll Extract is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness in large population and very low output of research and development in these products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Chlorophyll Extract market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption for chlorophyll supplements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising demand for chlorophyll products from various end use industries in emerging economies in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chlorophyll Extract market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Chr. Hansen

Nature’s Health Products

British Chlorophyll

Sensient Colors

Zhejiang Haining Fengming Chlorophyll

Global Essence, Inc.,

Kancor Ingredients Ltd.,

Merck Group (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC)

Pioneer Herbals

Xi an Sost Biotech Co,. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid

Power

By End Use:

Cosmetics,

Food Additive,

Dietary Supplement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

