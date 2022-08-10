Coconut Products Market 2022 Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Industry Growth 2030 Global Coconut Products Market is valued approximately USD 42.07 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.68 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Coconut is a versatile fruit with multiple health benefits. Product derived for coconut are coconut oil, coconut water, coconut milk, coir, etc. These products have a wide application in food and beverages and cosmetics & personal care industries. Coconut can be used in most of the industry like cosmetics, food industry which drive the growth for the coconut product market.

For Instance: as per Fair Trade Certified Organization that only coconut water generated USD 4 billion of revenue in between 2015 and 2019. Furthermore, growing demand for coconut product drive the market. According to Fair Trade Certified Project, the demand for coconut is growing at a rate of 10 % each year. Also, biodegradability and its long shelf life to fried products will create growth opportunity in the forecasted period. However, availability of substitution and high saturated fats in coconut is likely to impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Coconut Products market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of coconut products such as coconut oil, coconut water, coconut milk, and cream in various food and beverages and cosmetic applications in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing demand for packed coconut water as a healthy drink and rise in consumption of coconut milk as a dairy alternative product.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Vita Coco

Sambu Group

Metshu Exports (Pvt) Ltd

Cocomate

Klassic Coconut

Cocotana Coconut Products

Universal Coco Indonesia

Thai Coconut Public Company Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Coconut oil

Coconut Milk/ Cream

Coconut Water

Others

By Application Channel:

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

