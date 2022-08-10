Cold-Pressed Juice Market 2022 Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Industry Growth 2030 Cold-Pressed Juice is type of juice that uses hydraulic press to extract juice. Cold pressed juices retains more of the vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and antioxidants as compared to other regular juice.

Global Cold-Pressed Juice Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Cold-Pressed Juice Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

This makes it a healthier alternative to traditional juicing. Growing Organic food Market and rising health awareness are key drivers for the growth of Cold-Pressed Juice market.

According to the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Organic fruit and vegetable sales in 2019 were up nearly 5% from 2018, reached to USD 18 billion. Also, as per India Brand equity forum India’s organic business has potential to reach to USD 10.73 billion) mark by 2025 from USD 0.38 billion in 2015. Also, with the shifting consumer preference towards healthy eating, the adoption & demand for Cold-Pressed Juice is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of Cold-Pressed Juice as compared to other type of juices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Cold-Pressed Juice market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to trend of organic products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such increasing food processing industry and shifting consumer preference in metropolitan areas in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cold-Pressed Juice market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Suja

PepsiCo, Inc.,

Hain BluePrint, Inc.,

Liquiteria Inc.,

The Coca-Cola Company,

Pressed Juicery,

Kuka Juice,

Greenhouse Juice Co.,

Drink Daily Greens LLC.

Evolution Fresh, Inc. (Starbucks Corporation)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fruit Juice,

Vegetable Juice

Blends

By Distribution Channel:

Retail

Non- retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

