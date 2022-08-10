Colored Gemstones Market 2022 New Market Opportunities Size, Share, Demands and Research Report 2030 Colored gemstones are referred to mineral which are prized for their beauty and rarity. Increasing popularity of gemstones serves as the key driver for the colored gemstones market.

Global Colored Gemstones Market to reach $billion by 2027. Global Colored Gemstones Market is valued approximately $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Colored gemstones are referred to mineral which are prized for their beauty and rarity. Increasing popularity of gemstones serves as the key driver for the colored gemstones market. Growing millennials attention towards colored gemstones all over the world serves as another driver for the market. Increasing sales of colored gemstones for investment purposes also fuels the market.

According to report by British new service The Telegraph, pink diamonds were recognized as the number one opportunity for investment in the year 2020. In the past 10 years, prices have seen a steady rise, and as per the reports, it will only continue to increase. Growing trend for expensive gemstones among film stars serves as another major driver for the market. However, absence of professional labor and social practice, and environmental laws impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, advancements in distribution networks and channels are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Colored Gemstones Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to advancement of trade associations and other non-profit institutes within the region Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing trend for colored gemstones in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Colored Gemstones Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Anglo American Plc

Gemfields Group Ltd

Petra Diamonds Ltd.

Rockwell Diamonds Inc.

Gem diamonds Ltd.

PJSC ALROSA

Swarovski Group

Botswana Diamonds Plc

Dominion Diamond Corporation

Mountain Province diamonds, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Colored Diamond

Emerald

Ruby

Sapphire

Others

By End-Use:

Jewellery & Ornaments

Bangles

Necklaces

Pendants

Earrings

Rings

Anklets

Brooches

Luxury Arts

By Product Format:

Natural

Synthetic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

