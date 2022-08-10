Cross Laminated Timber Market 2022 Analysis by Sales and Consumption Status and Application till 2027 Global Cross Laminated Timber Market is valued at approximately USD 955.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Cross Laminated Timber Market to reach USD 2333.8 billion by 2027. Global Cross Laminated Timber Market is valued at approximately USD 955.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Cross Laminated Timber is a structured wood panel that is used as load-bearing parts for building frames, such as walls, floors and roofs etc. It is used in residential and institutional construction. The increasing demand from the residential sector has led to the adoption of Cross Laminated Timber across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to plib.org in 2019, the demand for cross laminated timber is increasing in residential sector due to its superior properties over wood such as less moisture content, broad face bonding surface and high bearable capacity and lightweight etc. Rising adoption of flexible designs and stylish architecture pushes the growth of cross laminated timber market. Also, with the increasing investment and awareness towards green building construction., the adoption & demand for Cross Laminated Timber is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, moisture absorbing capacity of wood impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Cross Laminated Timber market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the increasing usage of wooden products in the construction sector, and rising awareness towards green building movement. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising construction activities and government focus on sustainable development would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Cross Laminated Timber market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stora Enso Oyj

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH

XLam

Sterling Company

Schilliger Holz AG

KLH Massivholz GmbH

B&K Structures

Eugen Decker & WebMan

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Adhesive Bonded Cross Laminated Timber

Mechanically Fastened Cross Laminated Timber

By Application:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

