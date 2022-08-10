Dairy-free Ice Creams Market 2022 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2030 Global Dairy-free Ice Creams Market is valued approximately USD 0.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Dairy-free Ice Creams Market to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2027. Global Dairy-free Ice Creams Market is valued approximately USD 0.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Dairy-free Ice Creams is ice cream which is made up of cow’s milk. Non diary version of traditional ice cream brands generally has fewer calories and less fat than their related dairy version. As the purchasing power of consumers is increasing the demand for dairy free ice cream is also increasing. Furthermore, increase in demand of dairy free ice cream products is also driving the growth for the market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4207

According to Plant Based Food Association, in year 2020 there is total of 7 billion retail sales of plant-based food. Thus, plants-based food sales have increased in year 2020 to USD 1.4 billion which is 43 percent, up from USD 962 million in 2019. Also, introduction of new flavors along with technological advancement will bring opportunities for the dairy-free ice cream market. However, volatility in the price of raw material acts as a major restrainer for the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Dairy-free Ice Creams market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to shifting consumer towards healthy lifestyle and vegan trend in the region is driving the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid urbanization and increase in per capital consumption is driving the growth for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Mills, Inc

Uniliver

Booja-Booja

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

Bliss Unlimited, LLC

Beyond Butter Foods, LLC

Happy Cow Limited

Nadamoo!

Over the moo Pty, Ltd.

Sorbabes

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4207

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Coconut Milk

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Other (Oat Milk, Hemp Milk)

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4207

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/