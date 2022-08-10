Data Center Chip Market 2022 Analysis by Leading Key Companies | Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.), Broadcom, Xilinx, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nvidia Corporation The global data center chip market was valued at $7,718.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,641.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Data Center Chip Market Research are Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.), Broadcom, Xilinx, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nvidia Corporation and other key market players.

The global data center chip market was valued at $7,718.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,641.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025. A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to organize, process, store, and disseminate massive amount of data. A business usually depends heavily on the applications, services, and data contained within a data center making it the point of focus and a vital asset for day-to-day activities. The data center chip is one of the required components in the premises that is usually found in the server area within a data center.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, expansion, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global data center chip market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2017?2025, wherein the forecast period is 2018-2025 The report includes the study of the global data center chip market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The data center chip market is segmented based on chip type, data center size, industry vertical, and region. Based on chip type, the market is divided into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU and others. Based on data center size, the market is categorized into small & medium size and large size. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, retail, transportation, energy & utilities and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their prominent countries.

Data Center Chip Key Market Segments:

By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

By Data Center Size

Small & Medium Size

Large Size

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

