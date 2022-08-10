Data Center Switch Market to See Booming Growth | Dell EMC, Mellanox, Cisco, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to organize, process, store, and disseminate massive amounts of data.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Data Center Switch Market Research are Arista Networks, Jupiter Networks, Huawei, Dell EMC, Mellanox, Cisco, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ericsson, and ZTE and other key market players.

A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to organize, process, store, and disseminate massive amounts of data. A business usually depends heavily on the applications, services, and data contained within a data center, making it the point of focus and a vital asset for day-to-day activities. The data center switch is usually found in the server area within a data center and is one of the vital requirements in the premises. The data center switch is an emerging technology with a new class of switch and networking infrastructure.

The data center switch is a high-performance switch mainly for large enterprises and cloud providers who rely heavily on virtualization. It can be deployed throughout the data center or to anchor a two-tier (leaf-spine) or one-tier flat mesh or fabric architecture. The global data center switch market holds high potential for the semiconductor industry. The business scenario witnesses an increase in the demand for data center switches, particularly in the developing regions, such as China, India, and others. Companies in this industry have been adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

Factors such as growth in cloud computing, surge in edge computing, and increase in government regulations regarding localization of data centers fuel the growth of the data center switch market size. However, high operational cost of data centers is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in smart computing devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.

The global data center switch market analysis is carried out based on port speed, technology, switch type, industry, and region. Based on port speed, the market is classified into 10G and below, above 10G up to 25G, above 25G up to 40G, above 40G up to 100G, and above 100G. Based on technology, the market is divided into Ethernet, InfiniBand, and others. On the basis of switch type, the data center switch market is categorized into core, ToR switch, and others. On the basis of industry, the market is analyzed across IT & telecom, government & defense, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and business expansion to increase the data center switch market share during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This study includes the analytical depiction of the global data center switch market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

? The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

? The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

? Porter?s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL DATA CENTER SWITCH MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PORT SPEED:

? 10G and Below

? Above 10G up to 25G

? Above 25G up to 40G

? Above 40G up to 100G

? Above 100G

BY TECHNOLOGY:

? Ethernet

? InfiniBand

? Others

BY SWITCH TYPE:

? Core

? ToR Switch

? Others

BY INDUSTRY:

? IT & Telecom

? Government & Defense

? BFSI

? Retail

? Manufacturing

? Media & Entertainment

? Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

