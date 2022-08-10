Database Security Market 2022 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2030 Global Database Security Market is valued approximately USD 5.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.60 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Database Security Market to reach USD 12.85 billion by 2027. Global Database Security Market is valued approximately USD 5.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.60 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Database Security is a mechanism used to protect the database information. As there are great volumes of data to be handled in businesses, the demand for sophisticated security solutions is increasing day by day which is propelling the Database Security Market forward.

Database Security is an important part of any business. As businesses now possess plethora of information about their clients, suppliers and finances etc. in their database. A cyberattack or data breach may cause a loss of billions. Moreover, cyberattacks and their sophistication have increased dramatically in recent years. Hackers are now using AL, ML and different technologies which are hard to detect. According to Retarus, in 2020, average cost of data breach valued at USD 3.86 million, an average USD 2.9 million was lost to cybercrime every minute. Along with this, the average time to identify and contain a breach was 280 days in the same year. In addition, regulatory landscape for database security market is evolving. The lawmakers are improving the compliance requirements for data security. Database security is being enhanced to increase safety from internal and external damage to the database. The Organizations are continuously monitoring, auditing, assessing, reporting, classifying and improving the database security. This is expected to impact the market positively.

However, high installation cost/ budget constraints impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, Prolification of cloud-based application and services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Database Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to cyberattack incidents are increasing across the region as the government has formulated strict regulation around database security. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Industries are growing in Asia-Pacific region and use of traditional data storage is not used now. So, this has raised in massive data volume and this would create lucrative growth prospects for the Database Security Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle

IBM

Trustwave

AWS

Microsoft

Alibaba Cloud

Micro Focus

Huawei

Thales Group

Tencent

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Operation

Others

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud based

On Premises

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Defence

Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life science

Retail and Ecommerce

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainments

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

