Dehumidifiers Market 2022 Gross Margins, Top Key Players with Strategies and Forecast till 2030
Global Dehumidifiers Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Dehumidifiers Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Dehumidifiers are electrical appliances used to minimize humidity by removing the excess amount of moisture from the air. It improves the quality and consistency of air indoors. The global Dehumidifiers market is driven by increasing purchasing power as consumers are willing to spend as they are more aware about health benefits and extreme climatic conditions.
According to the World Bank, the middle-income population worldwide has increased from 5.66 billion in 2017 to 5.75 billion in 2019. The market growth is also to be driven by the introduction of new products. For instance, in August 2021, Coway launched new dehumidifier with two-stage filter system. Also, in June 2021, Aprilaire launched the e-series residential dehumidifiers with 3 models i.e., E080, E130 and E100 that have Energy Star’s Most Efficient 2021 designation. However, high cost of product hampers the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Furthermore, rising demand for consumer electronic products, technological advancements, presence of indoor pollution and increase in construction industry are expected to create opportunity for Dehumidifier market growth over the forecast period.
The geographical analysis of the global Dehumidifiers market is studied for major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in tech-savvy consumer base, presence of high temperature regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to increasing product launches, rising residential sector and increase in extreme climatic conditions in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
General Filters, Inc.
Whirlpool Corporation
LG Electronics Inc.
Haier Group
Honeywell International, Inc.
Sunpentown International, Inc
Therma-Stor LLC
De’Longhi Appliances S.r.I.
Airwatergreen AB
Frigidaire
Resideo Technologies
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Component within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Heat Pumps
Ventilating Dehumidifiers (Refrigerant Dehumidifiers)
Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifiers (Desiccant Dehumidifiers)
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
