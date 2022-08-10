Dehumidifiers Market 2022 Gross Margins, Top Key Players with Strategies and Forecast till 2030 Dehumidifiers are electrical appliances used to minimize humidity by removing the excess amount of moisture from the air. It improves the quality and consistency of air indoors.

Global Dehumidifiers Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Dehumidifiers Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The global Dehumidifiers market is driven by increasing purchasing power as consumers are willing to spend as they are more aware about health benefits and extreme climatic conditions.

According to the World Bank, the middle-income population worldwide has increased from 5.66 billion in 2017 to 5.75 billion in 2019. The market growth is also to be driven by the introduction of new products. For instance, in August 2021, Coway launched new dehumidifier with two-stage filter system. Also, in June 2021, Aprilaire launched the e-series residential dehumidifiers with 3 models i.e., E080, E130 and E100 that have Energy Star’s Most Efficient 2021 designation. However, high cost of product hampers the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Furthermore, rising demand for consumer electronic products, technological advancements, presence of indoor pollution and increase in construction industry are expected to create opportunity for Dehumidifier market growth over the forecast period.

The geographical analysis of the global Dehumidifiers market is studied for major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in tech-savvy consumer base, presence of high temperature regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to increasing product launches, rising residential sector and increase in extreme climatic conditions in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Filters, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Haier Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

Sunpentown International, Inc

Therma-Stor LLC

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.I.

Airwatergreen AB

Frigidaire

Resideo Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Component within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Heat Pumps

Ventilating Dehumidifiers (Refrigerant Dehumidifiers)

Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifiers (Desiccant Dehumidifiers)

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

