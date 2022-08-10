Diaper rash cream Market 2022 Industry Overview, New Market Opportunities and Statistics Research Report 2030
Global Diaper rash cream Market is valued approximately USD 1.59 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
The diaper rash cream is used as a moisturizer which treat or prevent dry, rough, scaly, itchy skin as a minor skin irritation. Some products are used for protecting the skin against irritation (e.g., zinc oxide, white petrolatum). Dry skin is mainly caused by a loss of water in the upper layer of the skin. Consumers are now aware about diaper rashes so they are taking proper medication to prevent it.
As per the study of Environmental Working Group EWG scientists, diaper rash cream is the safest and useful for infants as well as adults which led the adoption of Diaper rash cream across the forecast period. Furthermore, expanded expenditure in research and development is an essential inclination that is driving the growth for the market. And, due to increase in diaper dermatitis the diaper rash cream market is growing. According to International Journal of Health Science & research, in 2016 prevalence of diaper dermatitis in infant has been increased from 7% to 35%. Along with this there is rapid increase in consumer spending on baby care product as the online distribution channel is growing as there is increase in internet penetration which will create vast opportunity for the diaper rash cream market. However, the ointment causes burning, stinging, redness or irritation may occur which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The key regions considered for the global Diaper rash cream market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to significant fraction of the diaper rash cream industry and along with this parent are concern about baby protection and cleanliness for infant care. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as new product launch in developing countries like India and Indonesia which will accelerate the growth of the diaper rash cream market for the forecasted period 2021-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Artsana USA, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Beiersdorf AG.
Burt’s Bees.
The Himalaya Drug Company
Mission Pharmacal Company
Weleda AG
NUK USA LLC
Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG
Summer Laboratories Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Outlook:
Organic
Conventional
By End-User Outlook:
Infant
Adult
By End-User Outlook:
Offline
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
