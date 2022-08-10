Double sided tape Market 2022 Size, Trend, Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030 Double-sided tape is basically a pressure-sensitive tape. It is coated with adhesive material on both sides of the tape. It can stick from both the sides together.

Global Double sided tape Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Double sided tape Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Double-sided tape is basically a pressure-sensitive tape. It is coated with adhesive material on both sides of the tape. It can stick from both the sides together. It is used in between the two products rather than surface. Increasing use of double-sided tapes in various applications enhances the market growth of double-sided tape.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4186

For Instance: according to EurekAlert, in 2019 the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers designed double-sided tapeto rapidly seal tissues together. It is estimated that double sided tape can be used as a substitute for surgical sutures. Thus with the rising cases of surgeries the demand of double-sided tape also increases.Growing demand for Acrylic and Pe Foam Backed Double Sided Tapes accelerates the market growth. However, increasing rates of double-sided tape end products and raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rising adoption for acrylic foam backed tapes in the automotive is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Double sided tape market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing application in various sectors . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing use in surgical fields would create lucrative growth prospects for the Double sided tape market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

Scapa Group Plc

Nichiban Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

TESA SE

Lintec Corporation

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4186

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others (EVA and Polyurethane)

By Technology:

Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot-Melt

By Backing material:

Foam

Film

Paper/Tissue

Unsupported

Others (cloth, cotton, metal, alloys, polyamide (PA), cellulose, fiberglass, non-woven, and vinyl)

By Application:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Others (packaging, aerospace & defense, healthcare, wood working, wind energy, solar energy, and sports)

By End-Use:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Paper & Print

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4186

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/