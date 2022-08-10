Dried Berries Market Research Report, Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation, New Technology and Forecast 2022 to 2030 Dried Berries are generally removal of water from the berries such as strawberry, blueberry, goji berry, and others is likely to expected the shelf life of berries and is expected to improve the nutritional value and flavor of the product.

Global Dried Berries Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Dried Berries Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Dried Berries are generally removal of water from the berries such as strawberry, blueberry, goji berry, and others is likely to expected the shelf life of berries and is expected to improve the nutritional value and flavor of the product. New premium product launch increases the market position of the dried berries market.

For instance, in January 2020, Frubert, an India based brand announced the launch of premium and scientifically processed high quality, tasty and nutritious dry berries such as raspberries & blackberries and fruits from Serbia. Furthermore, increasing use of dried berries in bakery items and confectionary preparations as an inclusion is anticipates to drive the demand for dried berries market. Also, riding trend of organic and clean-label food consumption is expected to grow the demand for Dried Berries is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, as the price of the product is very high which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Dried Berries market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is holding significant market share in the global dried berries market in the forecasted period 2021-2027. As the consumers there are more inclined towards healthy lifestyle is one of the major factors that is driving growth for dried berries market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. As the disposable income of consumer is rising and there is health awareness in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Dried Berries market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

National Raisin Company

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

Dole Packaged Food LLC

Lion Raisins Inc.

Del Monte Foods

Bergin Fruit

Nut Company Inc.

Graceland Fruit

Royal Nut Company

Olam International Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type Outlook:

Blueberries

Strawberries

Grapes

Others

By Application Outlook:

Frozen Desert

Cereals & Snack Bars

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

