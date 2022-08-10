E-learning Authoring Software (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2022-2031

IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), EIVA (Denmark), Docebo (Canada), Google (United States), Mindflash Technologies (United States), Accord LMS (United States), Adobe (United States), Articulate (New York), ProProfs (United States), Eeasygenerator (Netherlands), Epignosis (United States)

Global E-learning Authoring Software Market


According to the latest report, titled “E-learning Authoring Software market: global industry trends, share, size, growth, opportunity and forecast 2022-2030,” the global E-learning Authoring Software market is expected to exhibit a cagr of xx% during 2022-2030.

Covid-19 impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of covid-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

E-learning Authoring Software market 2022-2030 competitive analysis and segmentation:

Competitive landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the E-learning Authoring Software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), EIVA (Denmark), Docebo (Canada), Google (United States), Mindflash Technologies (United States), Accord LMS (United States), Adobe (United States), Articulate (New York), ProProfs (United States), Eeasygenerator (Netherlands), Epignosis (United States)

Key market segmentation:

By Application
Colleges and Universities
Educational Services
Other

By Deployment Mode
On-premises
Cloud

By Function
Learning Management System
Result Tracking
Customizable learning
Others

By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise

Key highlights of the report:

Market performance (2014-2021)
Market outlook (2022-2030)
Market trends
Market drivers and success factors
Impact of covid-19
Value chain analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.


