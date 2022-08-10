Egg Market 2022 Size, Share, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030 Eggs serve as a very healthy supplement for the body. It contains the highest-quality protein along with 13 essential vitamins and minerals and omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

Global Egg Market to reach $billion by 2027. Global Egg Market is valued approximately $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Eggs serve as a very healthy supplement for the body. It contains the highest-quality protein along with 13 essential vitamins and minerals and omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Health benefits of consuming egg and increasing use of eggs for following gym diet serves as a key driver for the market. Technological advancement in packaging of eggs for serving better quality serves as another driver for the market. For instance, the distributors of eggs have started using robots for packaging.

A study in 2018 published in May in the journal Heart found that an egg a day just may keep the doctor away. Eggs also helps in improving eyesight because it is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, egg yolk works as a helpful antioxidant that reduces the risk of cataracts and muscular degeneration in the eyes which in turn boost the market sales. Eggs application in several industries such as Bakery, Snacks, Meat, food and beverage also drives the sales for egg market. Eggs also contain vitamin A which is an important vitamin necessary for a clear vision. However, climate change and global warming affects the growth of the market since hotter climate reduces the production capacity of hens and it also reduces the quality and size of eggs, therefore impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing awareness among people for nutritional food is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Egg Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the highest production in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing awareness among consumers towards nutritional food would create lucrative growth prospects for the Egg Market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kewpie Egg Corporation,

Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

Daiichi-Kasei.

Cal-Maine Foods

Proteina Animal S.A. DE C.V.

Rose Acre Farms

Charoen Pokphand Group

ISE Foods Inc.

Sanovo Group.

Weko Group.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hen

Other Birds

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Bakery

Snacks

Meat

Others

By Product:

Shell Eggs

Specialty Eggs

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

