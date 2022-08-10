Ethernet Cable Market Analysis By Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2022-2030 | Anixter International Inc., Siemens AG, Commscope, and Prysmian Group The global Ethernet cables market was valued at $7.60 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $21.36 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Ethernet Cable Market Research are Belden Inc., Southwire Company, LLC, Nexans S.A., SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric S.E., Anixter International Inc., Siemens AG, Commscope, and Prysmian Group. and other key market players.

The global Ethernet cables market was valued at $7.60 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $21.36 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026. Ethernet cable is one of the most prevalent types of network cable used in wired networks. It is used in local area networks (LANs) and metropolitan area networks (MANs). It connects and transmits broadband signals between a modem, router, computer, and other wired internet-enabled devices. This technology is used majorly in LAN-connected PCs and workstations, as it serves as a reliable solution for providing real-time data and status updates to ensure constant information availability and instant data transfer. These cables are widely used across various industries for fast and secured data transfer.

The growth of the global Ethernet cable market is driven by its benefits such as high speed, lower latency, guaranteed bandwidth to every connected device, reliability, and higher security for data as compared with other networking technologies. However, high installation cost and limited physical availability impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements in the Ethernet cables sector to increase the internet speed and rise in demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) in industries are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion.

The global Ethernet cable market is segmented into type, application, cable structure, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into copper and fiber-optic cables. The copper cable segment is further bifurcated into networking cable and PoE cable. The fiber-optic cable is subsegmented into single-mode and multi-mode cable. By application, the market is fragmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. The industrial segment further is subcategorized into transportation, IT & telecom, oil & gas, and energy & power. The commercial segment includes office building, healthcare, and retail. As per cable structure, the market is segregated into unshielded twisted pair cable and shielded twisted pair. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies adopt product launch as their key developmental strategies, which held in the advancements of the Ethernet cable technology, thereby boosting the growth of the global market. For instance, Belden launched lightest Category 6A cable on September 5, 2019, with a diameter of 0.250 inches. It is the easiest horizontal category 6A solution to handle, install, and route through plenum spaces.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Copper Cable

o Network Cable

o PoE

– Fiber-optic Cable

o Single-mode Module

o Multi-mode Cable

By Application

– Residential

– Industrial

o Transportation

o IT & Telecom

o Oil & Gas

o Energy & Power

– Commercial

o office Buildings

o Healthcare

o Retail

By Cable Structure

– Unshielded Twisted Pair

– Shielded Twisted Pair

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Mexico

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

