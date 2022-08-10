Ethnic Wear Market 2022 Industry Growth, Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030 Global Ethnic Wear Market is valued approximately USD 77.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Ethnic Wear is a fashionable clothing which is similar to dressing of a particular country or group. Demand for ethnic wear is increasing because of globalization, movement of culture & tradition in conjunction with individuals visiting and staying in different countries. Increasing fashion awareness, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles are the factors driving the growth of the ethnic wear market among women, men, children.

Due to religious and cultural diversity around the world a wide range of occasions are celebrated. And during such occasion, consumers tend to buy ethnic clothing either fusion cloths or traditional cloths for personal use and also for gifting. These occasions often drive the growth of ethnic market. According to Fashion Revolution, the consumption of ethnic wear in India has increased in year 2018 it was 287k and in year 2021 it is around 802k. However, the market is highly competitive and it is difficult to sustain in the market which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, innovation is always welcomed in the ethnic market which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Ethnic Wear market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the domination region across the world in terms of market share owing to opening up of the e-commerce platform gave local brand an opportunity to compete globally. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Due to rise in the population of American Indians in North America there is huge demand for ethnic wear and this would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ethnic Wear market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Biba Apparel

Manyavar

Shanghai Tang

Shimamura co.

Wacoal holding Corp.

Thebe Magugu

Lemlem

Afrikrea

Global Desi

ELIA SAAB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Traditional Wear

Fusion Wear

By End User:

Men

Women

Children

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Store

Super Market

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

