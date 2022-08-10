Europe 5G Infrastructure Market 2022-2030: Size, Share, Segments, Research, Analysis, And Forecast | Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon The Europe 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $147.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $27.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 96.2% from 2019 to 2026.

New York (US) – Key Companies Covered in the Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Research are AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon and other key market players.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market size was valued at $147.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $27.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 96.2% from 2019 to 2026. 5G is fifth generation cellular technology, which consists of hardware component manufacturer, technology enablers, and telecom operators that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, supervision, and management of an enterprise network. 5G speed assures stronger connectivity, which creates seamless connectivity and eliminates latency.

This technology caters to various technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart robotics, augmented & virtual reality, and smart infrastructures. The 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities and industrial internet of things, which provides lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Europe 5G infrastructure market.

The Europe 5G Infrastructure market report provide a 360-degree overview of Europe 5G Infrastructure industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

The current market is compelling manufacturers to become more competitive, efficient, and productive for winning the global market race. The technologies are influencing the overall business process, starting from raw material procurement, vendor management, shop floor operations, production process, customer retention, and other processes. This involves various mobile platforms & applications, technology devices, and others to be well synchronized among each other to have smooth operations. Any latency in the process can hamper the business processes or final product. Therefore, 5G enables the end-to-end process quickly and efficiently. Digitization is revolutionizing the industry verticals across the globe.

For instance, digitization across energy & utilities sector enhances the electricity supply and greater energy efficiency & utilization for large number of population across the developing nations. In addition, it helps in minimizing the unplanned electricity outages, smart energy distribution, remote monitoring of energy sites, and others. Therefore, need of strong internet connectivity and higher internet bandwidth accelerates the growth of the market.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections and increase in demand for mobile broadband services. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in implementation of 5G network and privacy & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities and investment of upcoming advanced technologies such as driverless vehicle, robotics, smart manufacturing, and others is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the Europe 5G infrastructure market growth.

The Europe 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. By network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, fog computing, and self-organizing network. By chipset, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. Based on application, it is fragmented into automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the Europe 5G infrastructure market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current Europe 5G infrastructure market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Europe 5G infrastructure industry.

EUROPE 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

– Small Cell

– Macro Cell

– Radio Access Network (RAN)

– Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

BY NETWORK TECHNOLOGY

– Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

– Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

– Fog Computing (FC)

– Self-Organizing Network

BY CHIPSET TYPE

– Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

– Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

– Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

BY APPLICATION

– Automotive

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Others

BY COUNTRY

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Sweden

– Norway

– Denmark

– Finland

– Switzerland

– Luxembourg

– Rest of Europe

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

