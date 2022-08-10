Feed Binders Market Challenges 2022 Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global feed binders market size was US$ 4.4 billion in 2021. The global feed binders market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Feed binders come in two varieties, including natural and synthetic. These binders are used to improve the efficacy of feed. Moreover, feed binders are primarily used to intact components and avoid breakdown. They also increase feed consistency and stability and improves animal health by reducing cattle infections. Gums and starch, clay, hydrocolloids, gelatine, molasses, and wheat gluten are amongst the most often used binders in feed.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing animal meat market will primarily drive the growth of the feed binders market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is also driven by the growing incidents related to animal health. In addition to that, growing advancements, thriving businesses, and innovative strategies will contribute to the growth of the global feed binders market during the analysis timeframe.

The rising demand for high nutritional value, shelf-life, and consistency will also be opportunistic for the feed binders market. On the flip side, price volatility may hamper the growth of the feed binders market during the analysis timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for feed binders decreased steeply. The animal meat market recorded a rapid drop in terms of revenue as people became more conscious of health and started adopting healthy dietary habits. As a result, the market for feed binders recorded a slight decline in the last few years. In addition, logistical challenges, reduced food service, and decreased household spending further impeded the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific feed binders market is forecast to record the highest growth rate in terms of revenue. It is owing to the growing consumption rate of meat products in East Asia. Further, the growing trend of natural growth promoters and health supplements is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the feed binders market. The growing population of the region and rapidly rising animal meat market will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the feed binders market growth. China is among the top five meat producers in the world. The Chinese animal feed binders sector is expected to fuel the scope of the overall regional market. Further, growing efforts to modernize and discover efficiencies in the industry structure and the rising demand for meat to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific meat binders market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

? Archer Daniels Midland Company

? Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd.

? Sichuan Groupeve Co. ltd

? Darling Ingredients Inc

? M. Huber Corporation

? Fuzhou Wonderful Biological Technology Co.ltd

? Panay Mineral Product Resources Corp.

? I Du Pont de Nemours and company

? Huzhimpex international ltd

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global meat binders market segmentation focuses on Type, Livestock, and Region.

By Type:

? Lignosulfonates

? Plant gums & starches

? Gelatin & other hydrocolloids

? Molasses

? Clay

? Other

By Livestock:

? Ruminant

? Poultry

? Swine

? Aquaculture

? Pets

? Horses

? Others

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

? The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

? During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

? The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

? The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

