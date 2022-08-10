Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market Size and Challenges 2022 Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Mycotoxins can be particularly toxic to humans as well as animals and can be the cause of different medical conditions. The feed binders for mycotoxin function are used as a mycotoxin detoxifying agent. These binders efficiently decline the mycotoxin bioavailability in the feed. These large molecular weight compounds in the form of binders consume the toxin in the intestines. Apart from that, it also eliminates or minimizes animal exposure to mycotoxins.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing incidences of the presence of mycotoxin in crops will fuel the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market. Disease outbreaks are becoming more common as a result of them. The worlds developed and developing regions are both prone to the negative impacts of these mycotoxins. As a result, it will open doors of opportunities for the mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

The rise of the market for animal flesh is primarily responsible for the growth of the feed binder sector. Increasing global meat consumption and animal health concerns have prompted the industry to buy safe feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers. Apart from that, growing R&D for better manufacturing and management techniques will also contribute to the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market during the analysis period.

Feed manufacturers are continuously making efforts on increasing the nutritional value, shelf-life, and consistency of the feed. Thus, it will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market. On the flip side, a lack of awareness related to feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers may limit the growth of the feed market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meat consumption among people reduced dramatically. The industry experienced a sharp loss due to changes in eating patterns, which ultimately affected the linked industries. The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market also experience a sharp drop due to manufacturing disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is forecast to record the highest growth rate of all the regions. The growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is attributed to the rising consumption rate of meat products in East Asia. Further, the growing population of the region and changing dietary habits aimed at consuming nutrition-rich food will offer ample growth opportunities for the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

Competitors in the Market

? Archer Daniels Midland Company

? BASF SE

? BIOMIN Holding GmbH

? Cargill, Incorporated

? Kemin Industries, Inc.

? Novus International

? Nutreco N.V.

? Nutriad

? Perstorp Holding

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market segmentation focuses on Type, Livestock, and Region.

By Type:

? Feed mycotoxin binders

? Clay

? Bentonite

? Others

? Feed mycotoxin modifiers

? Enzymes

? Yeast

? Bacteria

? Others

By Livestock:

? Ruminant

? Poultry

? Swine

? Aquaculture

? Pets

? Horses

? Others

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

