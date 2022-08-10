Fruit and vegetable chips Market 2022 Rising Demand, Emerging Growth and Business Development till 2030 Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market is valued approximately USD 48 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market to reach USD 74.59 billion by 2027. Global Fruit and vegetable chips Market is valued approximately USD 48 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The demand for fruits and vegetable market is shifting towards convenient, functional, and flavored go to snacks. Moreover, fruit and vegetable are gaining immense popularity as they are delicious and healthier as compared to fried chips. Consumers across the globe are trying to switch to better for health products such as vegetable chips, and as they are ready to eat (RTE) products and helps to fill the hunger.

According to IFT, in year 2020, new fruit chips lines extensions plummeted by 29% versus the prior three-year average in multi-outlet retailers. As there is change in taste and preferences, and consumers are willing to try different flavors of fruit and vegetable chips which is driving the growth. And there are several product manufacturers who are reviving the production of raw material, supply chain and launching a healthier version of these snacks which is rising the demand of consumers. However, frequent change in prices affects the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the market has a lot to offer like product innovation, market segmentation which is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Fruit and vegetable chips market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the demand for natural and organic convenient food products has been rising in the region. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the manufacturers are increasingly launching new and innovative flavors in the region which would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fruit and vegetable chips market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Calbee

OUR LITTLE REBELLION

PepsiCo

Snikiddy

Zweifel

AIB Foods

The Forager Foods

Hain Celestial

Nehf

Popchips

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Vegetables

– Potato

– Sweet Potato

– Beetroot

– Carrot

– Mix

– Others

Fruits

– Apple

– Banana

– Mango

– Mix

– Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

